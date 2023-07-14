Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Biden and Democrats raised $72 million-plus for his 2024 race since he opened his campaign in April

Jul 14, 2023, 7:45 AM

President Joe Biden walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursd...

President Joe Biden walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Washington. Biden is returning from Europe. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $72 million for his reelection in the 10 weeks since he announced his 2024 candidacy, his campaign announced Friday.

That is all the money raised between April 25, when Biden made his announcement, and the end of June, and includes donations to his campaign and to a network of joint fundraising arrangements with the national and state parties. By comparison, President Barack Obama raised $85.6 million during the April-to-June quarter in 2011 when he launched his campaign for a second term, though he announced his candidacy three weeks earlier that April than did Biden.

Biden, who has cleared the field of any serious rivals for for the Democratic nomination, has nevertheless been confronting persistent concerns from within the party about voter enthusiasm for an 80-year-old candidate.

The campaign did not detail the sum raised directly by Biden’s campaign. That figure is set to be reported Saturday to the Federal Election Commission.

“While Republicans are burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions, we are significantly outraising every single one of them -– because our team’s strength is our grassroots supporters,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a statement.

The campaign said the total came from nearly 400,000 donors, and that 97% of donations were under $200 and more than 30% of donors had not given to Biden in 2020.

National News

FILE - Parents with their children and medical professionals listen to testimony from people who wa...

Associated Press

Mississippi, under judge’s order, starts allowing religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is starting the court-ordered process of letting people cite religious beliefs to seek exemptions from state-mandated vaccinations that children must receive before attending day care or school. Mississippi is one of the poorest states and has high rates of health problems such as obesity and heart disease. But it has […]

10 hours ago

FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 202...

Associated Press

UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears

A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training nonunion employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Actor with roles in ‘Guiding Light,’ ‘Hunger Games’ film accuses resort owner of sexual harassment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An actor and model who had roles in the soap opera “Guiding Light” and movies including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” says in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant. Alison McDaniel’s lawsuit, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

UN council wants options in 30 days to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council ordered the secretary-general on Friday to consider options to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs, including a possible U.N. peacekeeping force and a non-U.N. multinational force. A resolution adopted unanimously by the council asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report back on options within 30 days. It also […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Capitol riot suspect arrested near Barack Obama’s home indicted on firearms charges

A arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home has been indicted on federal firearms charges, authorities said Friday. Taylor Taranto, 37, was already facing misdemeanor charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, and a grand jury indicted him on additional felony charges alleging he illegally carried a firearm without […]

10 hours ago

With the roof blown off by severe winds, Brian Patel, owner of the Skyline Motel in the suburban to...

Associated Press

At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado outbreak that swept the Chicago area this week produced at least 11 twisters, and preliminary findings show they were relatively weak, the National Weather Service said Friday. No injuries were reported when Wednesday’s storms ripped roofs from buildings and toppled trees in the Chicago area and points west. One tornado […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Biden and Democrats raised $72 million-plus for his 2024 race since he opened his campaign in April