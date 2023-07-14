Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says

Jul 14, 2023, 8:14 AM

With the roof blown off by severe winds, Brian Patel, owner of the Skyline Motel in the suburban to...

With the roof blown off by severe winds, Brian Patel, owner of the Skyline Motel in the suburban town of McCook, Ill., for the past 30 years, surveys storm damage in one of the motel rooms, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado outbreak that swept the Chicago area this week produced at least 11 twisters, and preliminary findings show they were relatively weak, the National Weather Service said Friday.

No injuries were reported when Wednesday’s storms ripped roofs from buildings and toppled trees in the Chicago area and points west. One tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport, sending passengers dashing for shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights.

Weather service staff who surveyed the storm damage tracks have confirmed that at least 11 tornadoes touched down Wednesday evening, the agency’s Chicago-area office said in an update. The agency said it would continue investigating the outbreak over the next few days.

The 11 twisters were spawned by rotating thunderstorms known as supercells, the weather service said.

Eight of the confirmed tornadoes had preliminary ratings of EF-0, which produce winds of 65-85 mph (105-137 kph), while the three others had preliminary ratings of EF-1, which have winds of 86-110 mph (138-177 kph), it said.

Over the years, many tornadoes have struck the Chicago area, and several have hit within the limits of the nation’s third largest city, the weather service said.

An outbreak this spring produced 22 tornadoes in Chicago’s expansive metro area, tying the record for the most in the region in a single calendar day, or a 24-hour span, the weather service said. The 22-tornado record was previously set during a June 30, 2014, outbreak.

The weather service’s tornado records for the Chicago area date to 1950.

National News

FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 202...

Associated Press

UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears

A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training nonunion employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Actor with roles in ‘Guiding Light,’ ‘Hunger Games’ film accuses resort owner of sexual harassment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An actor and model who had roles in the soap opera “Guiding Light” and movies including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” says in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant. Alison McDaniel’s lawsuit, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

UN council wants options in 30 days to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council ordered the secretary-general on Friday to consider options to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs, including a possible U.N. peacekeeping force and a non-U.N. multinational force. A resolution adopted unanimously by the council asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report back on options within 30 days. It also […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Capitol riot suspect arrested near Barack Obama’s home indicted on firearms charges

A arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home has been indicted on federal firearms charges, authorities said Friday. Taylor Taranto, 37, was already facing misdemeanor charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, and a grand jury indicted him on additional felony charges alleging he illegally carried a firearm without […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

House Republicans push through defense bill limiting abortion access and halting diversity efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed a sweeping defense bill Friday that provides an expected 5.2% pay raise for service members but strays from traditional military policy with Republicans add-ons blocking abortion coverage, diversity initiatives at the Pentagon and transgender care that deeply divided the chamber. Democrats voted against the package, which had sailed out […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Fil...

Associated Press

Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, a law enforcement official said Friday. Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested Thursday by New York City police officers and federal drug agents on charges […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says