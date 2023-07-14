Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Actor with roles in ‘Guiding Light,’ ‘Hunger Games’ film accuses resort owner of sexual harassment

Jul 14, 2023, 9:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An actor and model who had roles in the soap opera “Guiding Light” and movies including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” says in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant.

Alison McDaniel’s lawsuit, filed this week in federal court in Rhode Island, seeks more than $3.3 million in damages and unpaid back wages.

McDaniel, 42, was subjected to “repeated sexual advances including attempts to kiss her on the mouth, requests for sexual favors, inappropriate touching, ogling with suggestive overtones, and verbal and physical harassment of a sexual nature” by Paul Mihailides, owner of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, in Richmond, she says in the lawsuit.

An attorney for Mihailides disputed the claims.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is unacceptable at any level and The Preserve holds all who work there in any capacity to a high standard,” attorney Nicole Benjamin said in a statement. “It is important to keep in mind a lawsuit is not made of facts, but rather allegations that must be proven. In this case, the defendants are confident that a jury will ultimately reject the allegations made by Ms. McDaniel.”

McDaniel was paid for all the work she did, and a discrimination complaint she filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was dismissed and closed, Benjamin said.

Mihailides also told guests that McDaniel was his “mistress,” “future ex-wife,” and “girlfriend,” she says in the lawsuit.

When McDaniel refused Mihailides’ sexual advances, he retaliated against her by refusing to reimburse her for expenses, the suit says.

McDaniel was told by another Preserve employee that Mihailides insinuated to others that he and McDaniel were involved in a sexual relationship, and Mihailides often told McDaniel that he was having multiple extramarital affairs, which she found “unwelcome and offensive,” she says in the lawsuit.

McDaniel was paid $6,000 per month from December 2019 until February 2022 to act as a spokesperson for the resort, act in commercials, appear in videos for social media and advertising, appear at events, and create marketing campaigns, among other duties, she says in the lawsuit. On one occasion, she even helped wait tables.

The Preserve is located on 3,500 acres (1,400 hectares) and has luxury accommodations and dining, a spa, and offers sports including shooting, hunting, tennis, golf, and horse riding, according to its website.

According to her resume, McDaniel has a recurring role in the soap opera “Guiding Light” and has appeared in several other television shows and movies, including “J. Edgar Hoover” and a minor role in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” She has also been a model on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today” show, and has appeared in commercials.

Lifestyle

A guest finds a shady spot as a respite from the heat in front of a colorful mural adjacent to the ...

Associated Press

Disney is asking a judge to toss a lawsuit from DeSantis appointees

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney is asking a Florida judge on Friday to toss out a lawsuit against the company’s efforts to neutralize a takeover of Disney World’s governing district by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees. The hearing scheduled for an hour in state court in Orlando involves one of two cases between the […]

10 hours ago

A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha...

Associated Press

Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong’s iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. Sriracha is hard to come by these days — at least for one popular brand. The shortage of Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha, the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, isn’t new — with the company pointing to a scarcity of chile pepper supply for […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which will let American women and girls buy contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin and eyedrops. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to be sold without a prescription, making it the first such medication […]

1 day ago

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart

As the July 4 holiday approached, a local news report in Alabama warned of a deadly TikTok challenge that involved jumping from a speeding boat. “Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable,” Jim Dennis, captain of the Childersburg Rescue Team, told the local ABC affiliate station in Birmingham, Alabama, in […]

2 days ago

FILE — The sun sets between buildings along 42nd Street in New York during a phenomenon known as ...

Associated Press

Manhattanhenge fans hope cloudy weather won’t obscure NYC’s famed sunset phenomenon

NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday and Thursday are the last two days of Manhattanhenge, the biannual alignment of the setting sun with the city’s east-west streets that brings New Yorkers out of their apartments to watch it bathe the urban canyons in a rosy glow. With forecasters predicting gloomy weather, fans of the spectacle will […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Pickleball comes to Fenway Park as growing sport reaches the big leagues

BOSTON (AP) — The pickleball craze is hitting the big leagues. Courts for the tennis/badminton/ping pong hybrid were being laid out in Fenway Park on Tuesday in preparation for a weekend that will give fans of the sport a chance to watch the pros play or even give it a try themselves in the outfield […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Actor with roles in ‘Guiding Light,’ ‘Hunger Games’ film accuses resort owner of sexual harassment