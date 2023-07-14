Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP Was There: NY suburb deals with latest notorious murder case

Jul 14, 2023, 11:26 AM

FILE - A Suffolk County police officer and dog search for human remains in the Gilgo Beach area on ...

FILE - A Suffolk County police officer and dog search for human remains in the Gilgo Beach area on New York's Long Island, on March 29, 2011. A suspect was taken into custody on Long Island Thursday, July 13, 2023, in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OAK BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE — Authorities in New York have arrested a man in connection with some of the killings on Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders. Rex Heuermann, an architect who lives across the bay from where the bodies were found, was charged on Friday with murder in the killings of three women, and authorities said he’s the prime suspect in the killing of another.

The deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 along a New York Beach Highway, portrayed in the 2020 Netflix film “Lost Girls,” long stumped investigators. The Associated Press is republishing a story by Frank Eltman, filed on Dec. 10, 2011, from Oak Beach, New York, detailing where the case stood then.

____

It’s the largest murder investigation ever on New York’s Long Island — 10 people slain and strewn along a remote beach highway over 15 years, possibly all victims of the same serial killer. But it’s not the first time the New York suburbs have been in the national spotlight for its homicides.

Back in 1974, Ronald DeFeo killed his parents and four siblings in the “Amityville Horror” murders. Colin Ferguson opened fire on a commuter train in 1993, killing six and wounding 19. And this year on Father’s Day, four people were executed in a pharmacy robbery in Medford.

Then there are serial killers Joel Rifkin and Robert Schulman. Most of their victims were prostitutes; 17 for Rifkin and five for Schulman, back in the 1990s.

The so-called Gilgo Beach murder mystery, however, is something altogether different.

“The biggest investigation I’ve ever been involved in,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Richard Dormer told The Associated Press. “It’s garnered the most publicity of any case that I’ve handled over more than 30 years in the police business.”

A website is dedicated to tracking “the Long Island serial killer,” a two-hour documentary aired this month on A&E and the deaths have been covered on CBS’ “48 Hours.” Dormer has even received media attention for his role in the case in his native Ireland.

And it all happened nearly by accident.

On Dec. 11, 2010, a Suffolk police officer and his cadaver dog were in the dunes about 15 miles east of Jones Beach. They were looking for 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert, a missing Jersey City, N.J., prostitute who vanished seven months earlier after meeting a client for sex in Oak Beach, about three miles away.

They happened upon the remains of a woman. That discovery prompted a wider investigation. Two days later, three more sets of remains were found near the first. But none were Gilbert.

Police expanded their search more than 15 miles along the highway, bringing in more K-9 units and putting officers on horseback. Fire departments stretched aerial ladders over a thicket of underbrush and pine trees infested with poison ivy so officers could search from overhead. State police sent officers to assist and Suffolk police academy recruits were called in.

The FBI supplied aerial surveillance photos of the region and other technical assistance.

By April, the search had yielded the remains of 10 victims. Police believe nine were linked to the sex trade. The first four found were strangled elsewhere and dumped, Dormer said; he would not confirm reports they were wrapped in burlap.

In March, the head, hands and forearm of a woman who worked as a prostitute in Washington and New York City were found. The rest of her dismembered body had been located in 2003 in Manorville, about 45 miles to the east. She was identified as 20-year-old Jessica Taylor.

Like Taylor, the first four victims were all in their 20s. They were last seen leaving to meet clients for sex. They were: Melissa Barthelemy, 24, a Buffalo native who lived in the Bronx; Megan Waterman, 22, of Scarborough, Maine, last seen leaving a Long Island hotel; Amber Lynn Costello, 27, originally of Wilmington, N.C., but recently living in North Babylon, N.Y; and Maureen Brainerd-Barnes, 28, of Norwich, Conn. Five other victims have yet to be identified.

Then there is the mother and child.

Police say their remains were found seven miles apart along the parkway. Police released photos of matching jewelry each were wearing, but their IDs remain a mystery.

It is not unheard of for a woman to bring along a child for an online sex encounter, Dormer said.

Another unidentified victim was a man dressed in women’s clothing.

The whereabouts of Gilbert, the woman who sparked the investigation, remained a mystery, until a few days ago.

She was last seen running hysterically from a client’s home in Oak Beach, a gated community along Ocean Parkway several miles from where the other victims were found. This week, police found her personal effects in marshland near Oak Beach. They continue to look for her remains.

Dormer said officers suspect she drowned in the marshland, and her death is not believed to be connected to the serial killer case. Still, Dormer said, “if it wasn’t for Shannan Gilbert’s disappearance, we may never have found the remains of the other victims.”

Authorities initially suspected that because of the number of victims, the fact that some were dismembered and some not, and the nearly 15 years between the first and last killings, that multiple culprits must be responsible.

But Dormer said authorities now believe one person killed them all. He argued it is not unusual for serial killers to evolve and adjust their methods. He conceded, however, that others disagree, including some in his own department.

But among those who agree is Louis B. Schlesinger, a professor of forensic psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and an expert on serial killers.

“The likelihood that more than one person is a serial sexual murderer on Long Island is close to zero,” he said. “This is not like in the movies. This type of different methods of operations occurs quite frequently.”

Schlesinger explained why victims of one killer — serial killers are nearly always men— could be left in different conditions. “It could be as simple as he realized it was too much of a hassle,” Schlesinger said. “The women killed years ago were dismembered, the recent women were not. He might have figured it was too much trouble.”

He also explained the passage of time between killings.

“They guys have a compulsion to kill, but they also can control it,” he said. Or “maybe he was in prison for a time.”

No suspects have been identified despite a $25,000 reward and more than 1,200 tips, but a man believed to be the killer has made contact with one family.

In the days after Melissa Barthelemy was reported missing in 2009, someone used her cell phone to call her teenage sister in Buffalo at least a half-dozen times. The caller eventually admitted to the girl he was the killer.

New York City police tracked the call to midtown Manhattan and searched near Pennsylvania Station and the Port Authority bus terminal, but the signal went dead. Cellphone records showed a call from Massapequa, on Long Island. Police canvassed the area, asking around at local hotels, but turned up nothing, the official said. There have been no calls in several years.

Melissa Cann of New London, Conn., wants people to remember the victims as more than anonymous prostitutes. Her sister, Maureen Brainerd-Barnes, was found along Ocean Parkway last December. She said her sister was trying to get out of the escort business but had received an eviction notice when she went to meet what turned out to be her last client.

“Everyone knows that these women went down a wrong path in life,” Cann said. “But they were still normal human beings with families that loved them.”

Cann has formed a bond with the mothers and other relatives of the other women, speaking almost daily and sharing thoughts via Facebook. Several of them are planning a vigil at Oak Beach on Tuesday.

“She was always there for me with emotional support, so I am going to be there and fight for her and for justice for the rest of my life,” Cann said of her sister.

But, she added, “It’s not all about Maureen. There’s a killer out there. He didn’t just destroy the lives of 10 people. He destroyed the lives of 10 families.”

Many on Long Island have treated the events of the past year with mostly a shrug. Hundreds of thousands trekked to state and town beaches last summer, setting up umbrellas and frolicking in the surf where murder victims had been strewn nearby.

“I feel awful for the victims, of course,” said Diane Gentile a legal secretary from Westbury. “But I’m not really worried about a serial killer. There’s a better chance of getting killed on a Long Island Rail Road train or walking into a pharmacy. I’m more worried about someone trying to break into my house.”

National News

Associated Press

2 suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis to stand trial in March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge on Friday set a trial date for two men charged in the killing of rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11 in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper, Shelby County […]

13 hours ago

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with first lady Jill Biden to board Marine One on...

Associated Press

Appeals court pauses order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday temporarily paused a lower court’s order limiting executive branch officials’ communications with social media companies about controversial online posts. Biden administration lawyers had asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to stay the preliminary injunction issued on July 4 by U.S. District […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second of two firefighters who were fatally injured while battling a massive fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey last week was posthumously promoted to captain during his funeral service on Friday. Hundreds of mourners, including dozens of uniformed firefighters and law enforcement officers, came to the Cathedral […]

13 hours ago

Vinnie Clemente, right, buys Powerball tickets from Elias Harv at a gas station, on Friday, July 14...

Associated Press

More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar

AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Brenda Sepulveda stopped Thursday at a suburban Philadelphia convenience store to buy lottery tickets as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soared to some of their heftiest in the history of the games. “I think that people are drawn to this kind of lottery because we all hope and pray that […]

13 hours ago

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the Sout...

Associated Press

Jesse Jackson is stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971, his son’s congressional office said Friday. A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson confirmed the long-time civil rights leader would be retiring from the organization. The elder Jackson, a civil […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Police investigate road shooting in Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday in a Maryland suburb of the nation’s capital that shut down area roads. Images from the scene showed a heavy police presence on a bridge that crosses the Anacostia River in Bladensburg, about a mile east of the Maryland line with Washington, D.C. Bladensburg police […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

AP Was There: NY suburb deals with latest notorious murder case