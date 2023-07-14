Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness

Jul 14, 2023, 2:54 PM

In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities believe ...

In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities believe belong to an escaped inmate, were found by law enforcement while searching in the woods in northwestern Pennsylvania. The date and location were not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation. Michael Burham, 34, fled the Warren County Prison late Thursday, July 5, 2023. by climbing on exercise equipment to gain access to the roof and then used a rope fashioned from jail bedding to get down, authorities said. Prior to his escape, Burham had been held on $1 million bail and was facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and burglary. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


YOUNGSVILLE, Pa (AP) — A homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from jail last week continues to evade capture, but authorities said Friday they believe he may be growing “desperate” as he tries to live with little support while apparently camping in the rough terrain of northwestern Pennsylvania woodlands.

Lt. Col. George Bivens, the deputy commissioner of Operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, reiterated during a news conference that authorities believe Michael Burham, 34, remains in the area.

Bivens showed a brief video, apparently taken by a home security camera, that showed a man walking on a residential street. Bivens said authorities believe the man was Burham but declined to provide specific details about the video, or say when or where it was taken,

Authorities have said they believe someone is or may have been helping Burham evade capture, citing the discovery of “small stockpiles or campsites” in wooded areas in the general vicinity and that it was believed at least some of those might be associated with Burham. Bivens said the stockpiles consisted of “supplies that would assist him with a prolonged stay in a wooded area.”

Bivens has said Burham taught himself survival skills and had military reserve training, but he said Friday the inmate is likely facing many difficulties as he tries to remain free.

“He’s trying to live out there with very little support, and that’s hard to do for a long time,” Bivens said. “He needs to surrender. He needs to bring this to an end.”

Burham fled the Warren County jail in northwestern Pennsylvania in the late evening hours of July 6 by climbing on exercise equipment, going through a window and scaling down a rope fashioned from jail bedding, authorities have said. He was being held on $1 million bail and was charged with kidnapping, burglary and other counts.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt, of Chautauqua County, New York, said in June that Burham was the prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown, New York. Authorities also accused him of abducting an older couple in Pennsylvania while trying to evade capture before his arrest in South Carolina. Warren city police said Burham was considered “very dangerous.”

Officials in those states agreed to let Pennsylvania handle the initial prosecution, giving New York authorities more time to investigate the murder and arson cases.

National News

Associated Press

Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care takes effect as federal judge lifts injunction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people was restored Friday when a federal judge lifted an injunction he issued last month that had temporarily blocked the restrictions. The latest ruling by U.S. District Judge David Hale means the Kentucky prohibition takes effect, preventing transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Police searching for woman who vanished after reporting child on side of Alabama interstate

HOOVER, Ala (AP) — Police in Alabama searched Friday for a 25-year-old woman who vanished after telling a family member that she was stopping to check on a child she saw walking on the side of an interstate highway. Hoover police say Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell called 911 Thursday night and then a family member […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Christine King Farris, late sibling of MLK, receives rare tribute at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock were among scores of mourners who paid tribute Friday at the Capitol to the late Christine King Farris, who was the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Farris’ casket lay under the building’s gold dome — an honor usually […]

15 hours ago

FILE - New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver speaks during a campaign rally with Pre...

Associated Press

New Mexico’s top election official met with federal prosecutors for 2020 special counsel probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top state election official in New Mexico has spoken with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election, the official’s spokesman said Friday. The meeting with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver occurred sometime in the past few months, according to spokesman Alex Curtas, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Charlotte Observer Publisher Rolfe Neill dies at age 90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rolfe Neill, a longtime newspaperman and editor who led The Charlotte Observer as its publisher when it won a pair of Pulitzer Prizes for public service, died Friday at age 90. Neill, a North Carolina native whose journalism career included two stops in Charlotte between leadership positions in other big-city papers, […]

15 hours ago

"Marcia," a juvenile green sea turtle, swims through a wave, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Sombrero Bea...

Associated Press

Rehabilitated sea turtle released in Florida Keys to join Tour de Turtles

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released Friday to join an online race that follows long-distance migrations of sea turtles. The Tour de Turtles, now in its 16th year, is organized annually by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Beginning […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness