Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Updated criteria for new FBI headquarters announced, boosting Maryland locations

Jul 14, 2023, 4:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The General Services Administration announced changes in criteria for choosing a location for a new FBI headquarters on Friday, boosting two potential places in Maryland, which has been competing with Virginia for the bureau’s new home.

The new criteria give more weight to cost and social equity concerns than proximity to the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Maryland officials, including Gov. Wes Moore, were encouraged that the announcement “corrects the flawed approach released in September that ignored taxpayer costs and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equity,” they said in a statement.

“Today’s revised guidelines are a critical step in the right direction,” said Maryland officials, including Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen. “This update is in line with the language we secured in last year’s omnibus funding bill that both delegations supported.”

Maryland officials, including Rep. Steny Hoyer and six other members of the state’s congressional delegation, remain confident that two locations in Maryland, either Greenbelt or Landover in the suburbs of the nation’s capital, “provide the best operational and cost-effective options for the new, consolidated FBI Headquarters,” they said.

“These sites meet and exceed the criteria laid out by GSA,” the officials said. “They are shovel-ready with exceptional access to transportation and will spur greater equity and opportunity, in line with the Biden-Harris Administration’s executive orders. We will continue working with GSA to ensure these factors are taken into consideration.”

Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner expressed concern about the changes in a joint statement of their own.

“The GSA didn’t pluck its initial criteria out of thin air — it spent years talking to experts and carefully deliberating on what is best for the mission of the FBI,” the senators said. “While we are concerned that these changes to the criteria will further delay what has already been a drawn-out, decade-long process to select a new site to replace the dilapidated headquarters downtown, we remain confident that Virginia continues to be a home run in every category, and encourage the GSA to draw this process to a close sooner rather than later.”

The General Services Administration announced it had reduced the significance of the new headquarters being near other FBI facilities to 25% from 35%. It also increased cost and social equity to 20% each.

Nina Albert, the administration’s commissioner of the Public Buildings Service, said consultations with the two state’s delegations “provided valuable feedback, and helped us refine our plan to maximize the value for the FBI and the public.”

“While the core elements of the site selection plan remain the same, we have updated the plan to incorporate new government-wide directives and to increase the consideration of cost to deliver better value for taxpayers,” Albert said in a statement. “We believe these adjustments will support a process that results in a site that best serves the FBI and the public for years to come.”

The General Services Administration said the three sites under review — Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland, and Springfield, Virginia — were selected in 2014 by the administration because they all met the baseline requirements of the FBI, including being able to accommodate the size of a new headquarters facility and meet the federal government’s unique security requirements.

The administration anticipates making a site selection in the coming months, it said in a statement.

Plans to replace the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., built in 1974, have been under discussion for 15 years. Momentum to pick a new site stalled during Donald Trump’s presidency, when plans to move the headquarters to the suburbs were scrapped in favor of a proposal to rebuild at the existing site.

Roughly 7,500 jobs are tied to the new facility, budget documents estimate.

National News

A helicopter makes a water drop on the Reche Fire west of Mountain Ranch Road as the fire grows to ...

Associated Press

California firefighters battle 3 small blazes in Riverside County amid hot, dry weather

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in Southern California were battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon amid a blistering heat wave. The fires were all within 40 miles (65 kilometers) of each other in mostly rural areas across Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles. Nearly 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, but […]

20 hours ago

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly visits a section of the sewe...

Associated Press

Ex-San Francisco utilities head found guilty of fraud in wide-ranging federal corruption probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former head of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission was found guilty of federal fraud charges Friday, becoming the latest among several once-powerful city employees felled by a lengthy public corruption probe. A jury convicted Harlan Kelly, former general manager of the commission, of six out of eight charges involving […]

20 hours ago

File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are sho...

Associated Press

Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs regulators

A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by federal regulators to block Microsoft from closing its $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, paving the way for the completion of the biggest acquisition in tech history after a legal battle over whether it will undermine competition. In a brief ruling, […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Witness says man opened fire on officers in Fargo, North Dakota

Federal, state and local authorities responded to a shooting Friday in Fargo, North Dakota, that a witness described as a man opening fire on police. Fargo police termed it a “critical incident,” but did not disclose any details or whether anyone had been shot. Within hours, a hospital reported receiving patients, and law enforcement agencies […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Vegas could break heat record as tens of millions across US endure scorching temperatures

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Visitors to Las Vegas on Friday stepped out momentarily to snap photos and were hit by blast-furnace air. But most will spend their vacations in a vastly different climate — at casinos where the chilly air conditioning might require a light sweater. Meanwhile, emergency room doctors were witnessing another world, as […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida woman gets 6 years in prison for attacking officers during the US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida woman was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for attacking police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, 54, of Spring Hill, Florida, was sentenced in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. She was found guilty in […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Updated criteria for new FBI headquarters announced, boosting Maryland locations