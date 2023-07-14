Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man opened fire on police officers in Fargo, North Dakota, before he was shot, witnesses say

Jul 14, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 8:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A man opened fire on police officers — hitting more than one — on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota, Friday afternoon before other officers shot him, multiple witnesses said.

Police have not confirmed if anyone, including police officers, was shot in what they called a “critical incident” that happened at before 3 p.m., but a hospital reported receiving patients within hours, and law enforcement agencies across the region posted sympathies for Fargo police on social media.

“We sincerely are asking for your patience and our community’s patience and understanding as the Fargo Police Department works through this incident,” Gregg Schildberger, chief communications officer for the city, told reporters at the scene later in the day. He did not say whether any officers had been shot or injured but added: “This is very difficult on all of us. We are releasing as much information as we can at this point. … We appreciate all the messages from the community that have been given to us in support of our officers.”

Sanford Medical Center Fargo spokesperson Paul Heinert said in an email that the hospital “did receive patients stemming from today’s shooting incident in Fargo.” He said updates on their conditions would come from the Fargo Police Department.

Police said there was no known threat to the public. But after the shooting, officers converged on a residential area about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away and evacuated residents as they gathered evidence that they said was related to the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing and hearing gunshots in the area. Shannon Nichole told KFGO Radio she was driving in the area at the time.

“I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops go down,” Nichole said. “My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver’s door.”

Nichole said a man grabbed her and told her they needed to get out of the area.

Chenoa Peterson said she was driving with her 22-year-old daughter when a man pulled out a gun and began firing at police.

“He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God! He’s shooting!’” she told The Associated Press.

Peterson’s first instinct was to pull over and try to help, she said, but her daughter convinced her to leave.

“It’s weird knowing that if you were 10 seconds earlier you could have been in that,” she said.

Bo Thi was working alone at a nail salon near where police reported the shooting when she heard what sounded like fireworks or a motorcycle backfiring. She said gunshots didn’t cross her mind at the time.

Surveillance video provided by Fargo resident Allison Carlson captured the rapid sounds of gunfire.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with federal, state and local law enforcement in response to a “shooting incident” but provided no details of what happened.

Police and other local agencies across the region posted their sympathies for Fargo police on Facebook.

“Thinking of our brothers and sisters in Fargo,” read a post from the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police.

“Please keep the blue lights shining to show our support of not only our local law enforcement, but also those affected by todays events!” read a post from the Glenwood Fire Department in Minnesota.

Police have said they planned to release more details later on the shooting.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Baumann and Alina Hartounian contributed to this story.

National News

A helicopter makes a water drop on the Reche Fire west of Mountain Ranch Road as the fire grows to ...

Associated Press

California firefighters battle 3 small blazes in Riverside County amid hot, dry weather

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in Southern California were battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon amid a blistering heat wave. The fires were all within 40 miles (65 kilometers) of each other in mostly rural areas across Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles. Nearly 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, but […]

20 hours ago

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly visits a section of the sewe...

Associated Press

Ex-San Francisco utilities head found guilty of fraud in wide-ranging federal corruption probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former head of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission was found guilty of federal fraud charges Friday, becoming the latest among several once-powerful city employees felled by a lengthy public corruption probe. A jury convicted Harlan Kelly, former general manager of the commission, of six out of eight charges involving […]

20 hours ago

File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are sho...

Associated Press

Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs regulators

A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by federal regulators to block Microsoft from closing its $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, paving the way for the completion of the biggest acquisition in tech history after a legal battle over whether it will undermine competition. In a brief ruling, […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Vegas could break heat record as tens of millions across US endure scorching temperatures

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Visitors to Las Vegas on Friday stepped out momentarily to snap photos and were hit by blast-furnace air. But most will spend their vacations in a vastly different climate — at casinos where the chilly air conditioning might require a light sweater. Meanwhile, emergency room doctors were witnessing another world, as […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida woman gets 6 years in prison for attacking officers during the US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida woman was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for attacking police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, 54, of Spring Hill, Florida, was sentenced in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. She was found guilty in […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Updated criteria for new FBI headquarters announced, boosting Maryland locations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The General Services Administration announced changes in criteria for choosing a location for a new FBI headquarters on Friday, boosting two potential places in Maryland, which has been competing with Virginia for the bureau’s new home. The new criteria give more weight to cost and social equity concerns than proximity to […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Man opened fire on police officers in Fargo, North Dakota, before he was shot, witnesses say