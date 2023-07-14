Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs regulators

Jul 14, 2023, 4:56 PM

File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are sho...

File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are shown in this photo, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by federal regulators to block Microsoft from closing its $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, paving the way for the completion of the biggest acquisition in tech history after a legal battle over whether it will undermine competition.

In a brief ruling, a three-judge panel on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded there were no grounds for issuing an order that would have prevented Microsoft from completing its nearly 18-month-old deal to take over the maker of popular video games such as Call of Duty.

Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Redmond, Washington, software maker is facing a $3 billion termination fee if deal isn’t completed by Tuesday.

The appeal filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was a last-ditch effort from antitrust enforcers to halt the merger after another federal judge earlier this week ruled against the agency’s attempt to block it. The FTC was seeking an injunction to prevent Microsoft from moving to close the deal as early as this weekend.

The FTC declined to comment on the ruling.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s ruling, published Tuesday, said the FTC hadn’t shown that the deal would cause substantial harm. She focused, in part, on Microsoft’s promises and economic incentive to keep Call of Duty available on rivals to its own Xbox gaming system, such as Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo’s Switch.

In its appeal, the FTC argued Corley made “fundamental errors.”

“This case is about more than a single video game and the console hardware to play it,” the FTC said. “It is about the future of the gaming industry. At stake is how future gamers will play and whether the emerging subscription and cloud markets will calcify into concentrated, walled gardens or evolve into open, competitive landscapes.”

The case has been a difficult test for the FTC’s stepped-up scrutiny of the tech industry’s business practices under its chairperson, Lina Khan, appointed in 2021 by President Joe Biden. Standing legal doctrine has favored mergers between companies that don’t directly compete with one another.

The FTC said Corley, herself a Biden nominee, applied the wrong legal standard by effectively requiring its attorneys to prove their full case now rather than in a trial due to start in August before the FTC’s in-house judge.

It was the FTC, however, that had asked Corley for an urgent hearing on its request to block Microsoft and Activision Blizzard from rushing to close the deal. The agency’s argument was that if the deal closed now, it would be harder to reverse the merger if it was later found to violate antitrust laws.

In its response to the appeal, Microsoft countered that it could easily divest Activision Blizzard later if it had to. It has long defended the deal as good for gaming.

The deal still faces an obstacle in the United Kingdom, though one it now appears closer to surmounting.

British antitrust regulators on Friday extended their deadline to issue a final order on the proposed merger, allowing them to consider Microsoft’s “detailed and complex submission” pleading its case.

The Competition and Markets Authority had rejected the deal over fears it would stifle competition for popular game titles in the fast-growing cloud gaming market.

But the U.K. watchdog appears to have softened its position after Corley thwarted U.S. regulators’ efforts to block the deal.

The authority says it has pushed its original deadline back six weeks to Aug. 29 so it could go through Microsoft’s response, which details “material changes in circumstance and special reasons” why regulators shouldn’t issue an order to reject the deal.

___

AP Technology Writer Michael Liedtke contributed to this story.

National News

A helicopter makes a water drop on the Reche Fire west of Mountain Ranch Road as the fire grows to ...

Associated Press

California firefighters battle 3 small blazes in Riverside County amid hot, dry weather

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in Southern California were battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon amid a blistering heat wave. The fires were all within 40 miles (65 kilometers) of each other in mostly rural areas across Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles. Nearly 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, but […]

20 hours ago

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly visits a section of the sewe...

Associated Press

Ex-San Francisco utilities head found guilty of fraud in wide-ranging federal corruption probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former head of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission was found guilty of federal fraud charges Friday, becoming the latest among several once-powerful city employees felled by a lengthy public corruption probe. A jury convicted Harlan Kelly, former general manager of the commission, of six out of eight charges involving […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Witness says man opened fire on officers in Fargo, North Dakota

Federal, state and local authorities responded to a shooting Friday in Fargo, North Dakota, that a witness described as a man opening fire on police. Fargo police termed it a “critical incident,” but did not disclose any details or whether anyone had been shot. Within hours, a hospital reported receiving patients, and law enforcement agencies […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Vegas could break heat record as tens of millions across US endure scorching temperatures

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Visitors to Las Vegas on Friday stepped out momentarily to snap photos and were hit by blast-furnace air. But most will spend their vacations in a vastly different climate — at casinos where the chilly air conditioning might require a light sweater. Meanwhile, emergency room doctors were witnessing another world, as […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida woman gets 6 years in prison for attacking officers during the US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida woman was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for attacking police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, 54, of Spring Hill, Florida, was sentenced in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. She was found guilty in […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Updated criteria for new FBI headquarters announced, boosting Maryland locations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The General Services Administration announced changes in criteria for choosing a location for a new FBI headquarters on Friday, boosting two potential places in Maryland, which has been competing with Virginia for the bureau’s new home. The new criteria give more weight to cost and social equity concerns than proximity to […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs regulators