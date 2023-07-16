Close
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the Wimbledon final

Jul 15, 2023, 11:01 PM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day ...

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row.

the All England Club.

Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz wants his second.

There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking.

This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semifinals last month.

The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic last two sets 6-1, 6-1.

Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s final.

___

AP tennis: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

