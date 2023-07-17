Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower after China reports weaker than expected growth in 2Q

Jul 16, 2023, 9:42 PM

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headqu...

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 17, 2023. Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after China reported weaker growth than forecast in the last quarter.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after China reported weaker growth than forecast in the last quarter.

Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday and Hong Kong’s market closed due to a typhoon. U.S. futures and crude oil prices were lower.

The Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.2% to 3,199.17 after China reported its economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in April-June. That’s better than the 4.5% expansion in the January-March quarter but well below forecasts of over 7%.

The economy is expected to slow further in coming months, though investors will be expecting moves from Beijing to prop up growth.

So “the data will be viewed through the lens of how it will influence the policy decisions made at the upcoming Politburo meeting in late July,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

In Seoul, the Kospi shed 0.5% to 2,613.60, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged less than 0.1% lower, to 7,300.40. Bangkok’s SET was up less than 1 point.

On Friday, Wall Street’s latest winning week closed with a mixed finish following stronger profit reports than expected from several big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,505.42, edging back from its highest closing level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 34,509.03 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2% to 14,113.70.

Insurance giant UnitedHealth Group rallied 7.2% after it said profit growth during the spring was better than feared.

after reporting stronger profit for the second quarter than expected.

The earnings reporting season is just getting underway, and once again Wall Street’s expectations are low. Analysts are forecasting the worst drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the spring of 2020. That would mark a third straight quarter where profits sank.

Such expectations are key for financial markets, because one of the biggest factors behind a stock’s price is how much profit the company earns. Wall Street nevertheless rallied hard this week thanks to rising optimism about the other major lever that sets stock prices: how much investors are willing to pay for each $1 of corporate profits.

Two reports earlier this week showed that inflation continued to cool across the U.S. economy in June. That bolstered investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve is close to feeling comfortable enough to halt its blistering campaign to raise interest rates.

The Fed has already hiked its federal funds rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, up from virtually zero early last year. High rates undercut inflation by slowing the economy and putting downward pressure on prices for stocks and other kinds of investments.

The expectation is still for the Fed to raise rates one more time at its next meeting in two weeks. But traders are largely betting on that being the final hike of the cycle.

A report on Friday suggested consumers are feeling much better about the economy thanks to slower inflation and a still-solid job market. A preliminary reading on a University of Michigan survey showed consumer sentiment at its highest level since September 2021, though lower-income consumers weren’t feeling as positive.

Solid spending by U.S. consumers has been one of the main pillars keeping the economy out of a recession. They’ve kept spending despite high interest rates as employers have continued to hire more workers.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 65 cents to $74.76 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.47 to $75.42 a barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, declined 72 cents to $79.15 a barrel.

The dollar slipped to 138.63 Japanese yen from 138.82 yen. It has weakened recently amid speculation that the Bank of Japan might alter its ultra-lax monetary policy soon. That may shrink the gap between higher returns in other markets where interest rates have been hiked sharply, and Japan, where the benchmark rate has been kept at minus 0.1% for a decade.

The euro weakened to $1.1225 from $1.1229.

World

FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks after a news confer...

Associated Press

Climate envoy John Kerry in Beijing talks as US seeks to raise China relations from historic low

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was holding talks Monday with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing as the U.S. seeks to restore contacts amid disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and territorial claims. China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Kerry was meeting Monday with Xie Zhenhua for the first extensive face-to-face climate discussions […]

1 day ago

FILE - Iranian women make their way along a sidewalk in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 26, 2...

Associated Press

Iran’s morality police return to streets after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and morality police returned to the streets 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests. The morality police had largely pulled back following the death of 22-year-old […]

1 day ago

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day ...

Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for a second Grand Slam trophy

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A poor start left Wimbledon final. That sort of deficit is daunting for anyone, let alone a 20-year-old in his second major final, and against anyone, let alone Djokovic, someone who hadn’t lost at Centre Court in a decade, someone seeking a fifth consecutive championship, and record-tying eighth overall, at the […]

2 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses as he speaks during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Confer...

Associated Press

Blinken meets Wang Yi in Indonesia. But the region remains wary of the US-China rivalry

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met China’s top diplomat Friday to discuss thorny issues as part of efforts to nurture talks on the sidelines of regional diplomatic meetings in Indonesia, whose president called on rival powers to avoid turning the region into a “competition arena.” Blinken stressed the importance of […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

China accuses US of militarizing space following protest over Navy plane’s Taiwan Strait transit

BEIJING (AP) — Amid a freeze in military-to-military contacts, China is accusing the United States of militarizing Taiwan Strait. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Tan Kefei said on Friday that U.S. actions, including the establishment of the Space Force in 2019 as the newest branch of the military, have “had a great negative impact on […]

3 days ago

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. General Mark Milley addresses the media during a ...

Associated Press

US military chief praises Japan’s defense funding boost as a buttress against China and North Korea

TOKYO (AP) — The highest-ranking U.S. military officer on Friday encouraged Japan’s commitment to doubling its defense spending over the next five years, calling Tokyo’s controversial push for a stronger military crucial to confront rising threats from North Korea and China. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, mentioned Japan’s need […]

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower after China reports weaker than expected growth in 2Q