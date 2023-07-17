Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

Jul 17, 2023, 5:15 AM | Updated: 7:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township. CSX said at least 16 cars went off the tracks.

Silicone pellets were leaking from at least one train car, Whitemarsh police said, but they posed no risk to the public. It wasn’t immediately known what was inside the other derailed cars, and hazmat teams were at the site.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Norfolk Southern — and the entire rail industry — derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio, creating towering black smoke, forcing evacuations and raising environmental worries.

National News

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesd...

Associated Press

Watchdog calls for House committee to uninvite RFK Jr. after his comments are blasted as antisemitic

NEW YORK (AP) — A Democratic watchdog group has called for a U.S. House committee to rescind an invitation to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the Democratic presidential candidate was filmed falsely suggesting COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. Kyle Herrig, executive director of the Congressional Integrity Project, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother says man who shot four in 31st mass killing this year needed mental help for nearly a decade

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — The 40-year-old man who shot four people in the country’s 31st mass killing this year needed mental help for nearly a decade but his family and officials couldn’t force him to get treatment, his mother said. Andre Longmore walked through his neighborhood in the semi-rural suburb of Hampton, Georgia on Saturday […]

11 hours ago

Edward A. Caban gestures after being sworn in as NYPD police commissioner outside New York City Pol...

Associated Press

Veteran police official Edward Caban becomes first Latino to head the NYPD

NEW YORK (AP) — Edward Caban, who joined the New York Police Department as a young patrol officer in 1991 and rose through the ranks, was sworn in Monday as police commissioner, becoming the first Latino to lead the 178-year-old department. Mayor Eric Adams administered the oath of office in front of the Bronx stationhouse […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Two-vehicle wreck kills 5 in fiery crash on northeast Georgia highway

ALTO, Ga. (AP) — Five people are dead after a wreck on a busy northeast Georgia highway. State troopers say Avonlea Holtzclaw of Dahlonega was trying to cross U.S. 23 in a Ford Explorer Sunday afternoon when a driver going northbound hit her. The wreck happened near Alto in Habersham County. Holtzclaw, 29, died in […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steve Mulroy speaks during an interview with the Ass...

Associated Press

Judge strikes down law allowing Tennessee Attorney General to argue certain death penalty cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The appointed Tennessee Attorney General cannot argue certain capital cases on behalf of the state as in the case of a death row inmate who is seeking a second trial, a judge ruled Monday, saying that a new law violates the state Constitution. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan said […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Mur...

Associated Press

Store that sold Alex Murdaugh’s son beer must pay $15 million to family of teen killed in boat crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of a teen killed in a boat crash, which prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of double murderer Alex Murdaugh, has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold Murdaugh’s son alcohol while under age. Sunday’s deal came after a judge […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards