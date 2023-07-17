Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Carlee Russell returns home after search, but no word from Alabama police on where she’d been

Jul 17, 2023, 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old woman who vanished from the side of an Alabama interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler there is now home safe, but police have not released details about what happened to her or where she was during their two-day search.

Here’s what we know about the case:

THE MISSING WOMAN:

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell of Hoover, Alabama, called 911 Thursday night and reported that she was stopping along an interstate to check on a toddler she saw there, police said. Mother Talitha Russell told AL.com that the nursing student, who worked part time at a spa, was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend, who didn’t hear a child but did hear Carlee Russell scream.

TIMELINE OF HER DISAPPEARANCE:

An update from police Monday provided some details that fill out some of the timeline:

Thursday

8:20 p.m. — Russell leaves work at The Summit in Birmingham and travels to The Colonnade to pick up food she ordered. Police haven’t located anyone with Russell between the time she left The Colonnade until she called 911, but she spoke to people she knew on her cellphone.

9:34 p.m. — Russell calls 911, reports seeing a toddler in a diaper on the side of Interstate 459 and says she is stopping to check on him.

After 9:36 p.m. — When Russell’s 911 call ends, she calls a relative and goes missing during that conversation.

Within five minutes of being dispatched, Hoover police officers arrive and find Russell’s wig, cellphone and purse with her Apple Watch inside on the road near her vehicle.

Saturday

10:44 p.m. — A 911 caller reports that Russell has returned home on foot. Russell is taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and she is treated and released. Detectives go to Russell’s home and the hospital to take a statement from her.

THE INVESTIGATION:

Russell’s 911 call was the only timely report of a child on the interstate, police said Monday.

Previously, police said a witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle with a male standing outside of Russell’s vehicle, but Monday’s release did not mention that report.

Traffic camera footage that shows part of the incident is being analyzed with the 911 call to determine the timeframe, police said.

Details from Russell’s initial statement to detectives is part of the investigation, which is expected to continue over the next few days, police said. Detectives retraced Russell’s steps to the point when she went missing and they’re confident that will continue to be the case, police said.

Police didn’t share any information on Monday about where Russell was during the two-day search, noting that the update contained all the information they can currently release.

“We rejoice with the Russell family as they continue to rest and recover from this situation and ask for their wishes to be respected regarding their privacy,” police said.

National News

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, listens as National Security Council spokesma...

Associated Press

Biden still concerned about judicial overhaul as he extends invite to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu

WASHINGTON (AP) — controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system. Monday’s phone conversation between the U.S. and Israeli leaders came one day before Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sparked widespread protest in Israel. The Biden administration declined to say whether Biden would host Netanyahu at the White House — as the Israeli leader has […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot

ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot estimated at $900 million heading into Monday night’s drawing — the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history — was luring more hopeful ticket buyers into shops. Debbie Kempf, store director at Cosentino’s Price Chopper in St. Joseph, Missouri, said the store […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appea...

Associated Press

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial

BOSTON (AP) — The former President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases. A magistrate judge who ruled in May that 21-year-old Jack Teixeira must remain behind bars while the case plays out found that releasing him would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Divis...

Associated Press

Top official in Justice Department’s criminal division to depart

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Justice Department’s criminal division is leaving at the end of July after two years of overseeing work that ranged from corporate fraud prosecution to war crimes investigations. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite’s tenure has included work to combat human smuggling, prosecute white-collar crime and pursue accountability for Russian […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A St. Louis area police officer is charged with kidnapping and beating a man until his jaw broke

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer charged with assault and kidnapping for allegedly beating a man until his jaw broke was arrested Monday, St. Louis County police said. The charges stem from a July 4 arrest that Northwoods officer Samuel Davis made without informing dispatchers or writing a report, according to […]

14 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, Monday...

Associated Press

Blinken urges Congress to act on delayed ambassadorial nominations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged the Senate to move forward with votes on more than 60 diplomatic nominations, including 38 ambassadors, that have been stalled due to objections by individual lawmakers. In a letter to all 100 senators and in public comments, Blinken said delays in confirmation votes for […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Carlee Russell returns home after search, but no word from Alabama police on where she’d been