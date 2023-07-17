Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Biden campaign staffs up with former White House aide Cedric Richmond and fundraising leaders

Jul 17, 2023, 11:52 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto ...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — After having just four official staffers on the payroll last quarter, President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign on Monday announced that former White House aide and congressman Cedric Richmond is joining as co-chair and that two veteran Democratic fundraisers are signing on to lead outreach to donors.

Richmond, who served as a senior adviser to Biden in the White House and director of the office of public engagement, has been a key political confidant to the president and is set to reprise that role on his campaign. Biden’s team also announced that Rufus Gifford and Chris Korge will serve as finance chairs of Biden’s campaign and victory fund, respectively.

Gifford has been chief of protocol at the Department of State and served as ambassador to Denmark in the Obama administration. He had previously served as finance director for Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign and for the Democratic National Committee. Korge is the finance chairman for the DNC and held a similar role for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential effort.

“Bringing in these trusted and known leaders that have a strong and proven record of helping win presidential campaigns sends a clear signal to the American people that we continue to build out a powerhouse campaign leadership team that knows what it will take to win in November 2024,” said Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a statement.

Biden’s campaign has remained deliberately small in the early days, with only a small team of aides working from the DNC’s offices in Washington in anticipation of a larger expansion in coming months. The campaign reported on Saturday that it raised nearly $20 million since Biden declared his candidacy in April — with the total rising to over $72 million when other contributions to the DNC and other democratic entities are factored in.

National News

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, listens as National Security Council spokesma...

Associated Press

Biden still concerned about judicial overhaul as he extends invite to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu

WASHINGTON (AP) — controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system. Monday’s phone conversation between the U.S. and Israeli leaders came one day before Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sparked widespread protest in Israel. The Biden administration declined to say whether Biden would host Netanyahu at the White House — as the Israeli leader has […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot

ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot estimated at $900 million heading into Monday night’s drawing — the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history — was luring more hopeful ticket buyers into shops. Debbie Kempf, store director at Cosentino’s Price Chopper in St. Joseph, Missouri, said the store […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appea...

Associated Press

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial

BOSTON (AP) — The former President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases. A magistrate judge who ruled in May that 21-year-old Jack Teixeira must remain behind bars while the case plays out found that releasing him would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Divis...

Associated Press

Top official in Justice Department’s criminal division to depart

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Justice Department’s criminal division is leaving at the end of July after two years of overseeing work that ranged from corporate fraud prosecution to war crimes investigations. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite’s tenure has included work to combat human smuggling, prosecute white-collar crime and pursue accountability for Russian […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A St. Louis area police officer is charged with kidnapping and beating a man until his jaw broke

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer charged with assault and kidnapping for allegedly beating a man until his jaw broke was arrested Monday, St. Louis County police said. The charges stem from a July 4 arrest that Northwoods officer Samuel Davis made without informing dispatchers or writing a report, according to […]

14 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, Monday...

Associated Press

Blinken urges Congress to act on delayed ambassadorial nominations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged the Senate to move forward with votes on more than 60 diplomatic nominations, including 38 ambassadors, that have been stalled due to objections by individual lawmakers. In a letter to all 100 senators and in public comments, Blinken said delays in confirmation votes for […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Biden campaign staffs up with former White House aide Cedric Richmond and fundraising leaders