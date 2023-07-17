Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Deaths of four Oregon women over three months are linked, authorities say

Jul 17, 2023, 11:52 AM | Updated: 12:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland, Oregon, are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland says no charges have been filed against anyone but that the community is not currently in any danger. Local media reported that a man is in custody.

The women’s bodies were found in Portland and rural areas starting in February, with the latest one found in May. One body was found about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Portland, near a creek in Polk County.

Authorities said the state medical examiner has not determined the cause or manner of death for any of the women. They were all from the Portland area.

Officials did not use the word “serial killer” in announcing the connection between the deaths.

“Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively … and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators from nine law enforcement agencies and prosecutor’s offices in three Oregon counties, as well as the Oregon State Police, have been collaborating on the cases, authorities said.

___

This story has been updated to correct the location where two of the women’s bodies were discovered. While two of the women were from Gresham and Milwaukie, the bodies were found elsewhere in rural areas.

National News

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, listens as National Security Council spokesma...

Associated Press

Biden still concerned about judicial overhaul as he extends invite to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu

WASHINGTON (AP) — controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system. Monday’s phone conversation between the U.S. and Israeli leaders came one day before Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sparked widespread protest in Israel. The Biden administration declined to say whether Biden would host Netanyahu at the White House — as the Israeli leader has […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot

ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot estimated at $900 million heading into Monday night’s drawing — the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history — was luring more hopeful ticket buyers into shops. Debbie Kempf, store director at Cosentino’s Price Chopper in St. Joseph, Missouri, said the store […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appea...

Associated Press

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial

BOSTON (AP) — The former President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases. A magistrate judge who ruled in May that 21-year-old Jack Teixeira must remain behind bars while the case plays out found that releasing him would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Divis...

Associated Press

Top official in Justice Department’s criminal division to depart

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Justice Department’s criminal division is leaving at the end of July after two years of overseeing work that ranged from corporate fraud prosecution to war crimes investigations. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite’s tenure has included work to combat human smuggling, prosecute white-collar crime and pursue accountability for Russian […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A St. Louis area police officer is charged with kidnapping and beating a man until his jaw broke

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer charged with assault and kidnapping for allegedly beating a man until his jaw broke was arrested Monday, St. Louis County police said. The charges stem from a July 4 arrest that Northwoods officer Samuel Davis made without informing dispatchers or writing a report, according to […]

14 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, Monday...

Associated Press

Blinken urges Congress to act on delayed ambassadorial nominations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged the Senate to move forward with votes on more than 60 diplomatic nominations, including 38 ambassadors, that have been stalled due to objections by individual lawmakers. In a letter to all 100 senators and in public comments, Blinken said delays in confirmation votes for […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Deaths of four Oregon women over three months are linked, authorities say