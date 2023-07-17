A picture perfect Seattle summer weather week ahead

If you like sunny skies and warm temperatures, you are going to like the Seattle summer weather week ahead.

After a cloudy Monday morning in some places, the Puget Sound region is returning to the weather that makes the Evergreen State the envy of the rest of the country.

“High pressure aloft is forecast to build over the region the rest of the week with temperatures rising back into the 80s,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “The dry streak continues for much of Western Washington. Sea-Tac Airport, along with many other areas, has not had any meaningful rain since June 20. During this week, the dry streak will hit the one-month mark.”

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard reported some rain in Snohomish County Monday morning, but nothing of significance.

Most of the area will see some sprinkles or a few showers here and there, but Snohomish County will see pockets of rain until late this afternoon. It won’t be much, but it’s something! #NickKnows #wawx pic.twitter.com/5Fvr3H67t8 — Nick Allard (@NickAllardKIRO7) July 17, 2023

Ted said that the weather is dry, even for a Northwest summer. Seattle Public Utilities told MyNorthwest that water supplies are not a concern … yet.

Nick said in his weather blog:

Tomorrow morning we’ll see some brief low clouds and then sunshine with highs warming at least into the upper-70s. The rest of the week will continue to be warmer and warmer with temps topping out on Thursday in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Onshore wind will increase a bit on Friday and into the weekend with daytime highs falling back into the upper-70s and lower-80s.

