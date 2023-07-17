Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

A picture perfect Seattle summer weather week ahead

Jul 17, 2023, 2:47 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Edmonds summer market...

Sunny skies and warm temperatures for the Edmonds market over the weekend. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest)

(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

If you like sunny skies and warm temperatures, you are going to like the Seattle summer weather week ahead.

After a cloudy Monday morning in some places, the Puget Sound region is returning to the weather that makes the Evergreen State the envy of the rest of the country.

“High pressure aloft is forecast to build over the region the rest of the week with temperatures rising back into the 80s,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “The dry streak continues for much of Western Washington. Sea-Tac Airport, along with many other areas, has not had any meaningful rain since June 20. During this week, the dry streak will hit the one-month mark.”

More on WA weather: Northern lights likely to illuminate Washington skies Thursday

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard reported some rain in Snohomish County Monday morning, but nothing of significance.

Ted said that the weather is dry, even for a Northwest summer. Seattle Public Utilities told MyNorthwest that water supplies are not a concern … yet.

More on WA heat: Odds slim for another Pacific Northwest ‘heat dome’ this summer

Nick said in his weather blog:

Tomorrow morning we’ll see some brief low clouds and then sunshine with highs warming at least into the upper-70s.

The rest of the week will continue to be warmer and warmer with temps topping out on Thursday in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Onshore wind will increase a bit on Friday and into the weekend with daytime highs falling back into the upper-70s and lower-80s.

KIRO 7 contributed to this story.

Local News

llama king county...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Escaped llama causes drama for King County deputy

It began when the KCSO Communications Center received a call from a driver who said he couldn’t deliver a package because a llama was standing in the road.

15 hours ago

mudslide mt. st. helens closes road...

L.B. Gilbert

After 2 months, cars recovered from Mt. St. Helens mudslide

After a mudslide blocked access to Johnston Ridge Observatory, six cars were left trapped in the parking lot as their drivers were evacuated.

15 hours ago

UW medicine hearing...

L.B. Gilbert

U.S. Attorney’s Office: UW Medicine to provide services to hearing impaired

UW Medicine is changing its policy for how it provides accommodations for patients with a hearing impairment.

15 hours ago

Inslee Nick Brown...

L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee endorses Nick Brown for Attorney General

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday that he would be officially endorsing former U.S. Attorney General Nick Brown.

15 hours ago

Marijuana farms...

Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Washington legal pot farms get back to work after pesticide concerns halted operations

A big mound of fresh dirt sits at Terry Taylor’s marijuana farm in the high desert of north-central Washington state. Each hole for a new plant gets filled with clean soil.

15 hours ago

Seattle skyline...

Bill Kaczaraba

Greater Seattle-area ranked ninth most educated in US

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area is the ninth most educated in the country, according to a study by personal finance site WalletHub.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

A picture perfect Seattle summer weather week ahead