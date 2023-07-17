Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Potential jurors share strong feelings about Trump ahead of trial over Michael Cohen’s legal fees

Jul 17, 2023, 2:28 PM

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 202...

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in Michael Cohen’s civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization, in which the former president’s personal attorney and fixer claims he is owed more than $1 million.

Roughly three dozen prospective jurors sat inside a Manhattan courtroom, largely silent as Judge Joel Cohen outlined the coming trial dates and posed a series of questions meant to weed out candidates with potential conflicts of interest.

Then the judge asked the assembled group, all New Yorkers, whether they had strong opinions about former President Donald Trump or his family members. A few people snickered. More than half raised their hands.

“Did we get everyone?” Judge Cohen asked as he tallied the responses. “I feel like an auctioneer here.”

The jury selection process comes one week before scheduled opening statements in Cohen’s lawsuit, initially filed in 2019. In it, Cohen accused the Trump Organization of reneging on an agreement to cover his legal costs, leaving him with $1.3 million in unpaid bills.

Cohen served for years as Trump’s personal attorney and fixer, once boasting of his loyalty. But Cohen split with Trump in 2018 after the FBI raided his home and office while investigating him for multiple crimes that led him to plead guilty to multiple charges that year.

The former president is not a witness in the trial, the judge told the jury pool. But his son, Donald Trump Jr., may be called to testify.

Separately, Cohen is expected to be a key witness for Manhattan prosecutors in their criminal case against Trump over allegations the former president tried to cover up past extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign. That criminal case hinges on charges that Trump made large payments to Cohen to reimburse him for his work buying the silence of people with potentially embarrassing stories about infidelity.

Trump has denied having any extramarital affairs with the women involved.

Asked Monday about Cohen’s civil lawsuit, most prospective jurors said they had strong feelings about the president and his family but also said their personal views wouldn’t prevent them from fairly evaluating the evidence.

Under state court rules, jurors in both cases must live in Manhattan, a liberal enclave that voted against Trump by 70 points in the previous election.

Cohen says the Trump Organization, where he previously served as vice president, eventually stopped paying for his legal defense. The Trump Organization has disputed that, arguing that Cohen’s involvement in the federal investigation wasn’t an outgrowth of his former job but rather a personal effort to reduce his own criminal legal exposure as an indictment loomed.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to several charges, admitting that he lied to Congress, violated campaign finance laws, lied to banks and evaded income taxes by failing to report over $4 million in income. He was sentenced to three years in prison, although he served nearly two-thirds of it at home, after the COVID-19 outbreak overwhelmed the nation’s prisons.

Cohen did not attend the jury selection on Monday and did not immediately return a request for comment.

Attorneys for the Trump Organization, Kiley, Kiley & Kiley, also did not respond to requests for comment.

National News

Associated Press

Civil rights groups sue Florida officials over new immigration law

MIAMI (AP) — Several civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Monday challenging Florida’s new immigration law. The Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice and the American Immigration Council filed the lawsuit in Miami federal court against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Beachgoers walk a dog and fly a kite as they near Haystack Rock, April 4, 2022, in Cannon Be...

Associated Press

Oregon’s Cannon Beach reopens after cougar sighting on iconic coastal rock led to closure

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Cannon Beach, which was closed over the weekend after a cougar was spotted on the iconic Haystack Rock, reopened to visitors Monday following the animal’s departure. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said officials confirmed that the big cat had moved on from the craggy coastal formation. A game […]

18 hours ago

First lady Jill Biden attends the Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer on the South Lawn of...

Associated Press

White House lawn turns to playground for kids’ soccer clinic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kidz Bop rang out on the stereo as groups of sweaty children beamed with joy at the chance to kick around soccer balls with major league professionals at the White House Monday. Children donning jerseys of their favorite Major League Soccer teams joined first lady Jill Biden and players from FC Cincinnati, […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

No injuries as jetliner’s evacuation slide falls in Chicago neighborhood near O’Hare, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — An emergency evacuation slide fell from an airliner Monday and landed in the backyard of a home near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, causing no injuries but damaging a roof, officials and witnesses said. The Federal Aviation Administration said a United Airlines Boeing 767 had landed safely at O’Hare on Monday on arrival […]

18 hours ago

FILE - An attendee holds up flags during the New York City Pride Parade, June 24, 2018, in New York...

Associated Press

Minnesota mayor faces pressure to resign or meet LGBTQ+ group’s demands after his comments on Pride

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — Members of an LGBTQ+ group are calling on the mayor of a southern Minnesota city to meet their demands — or resign — after he asked pastors at a church holding a Pride event if there would be stripper poles in the sanctuary and posted a public prayer alluding to “sin […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida family accused of selling fake COVID-19 cure through online church goes on trial in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida family accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church is on trial this week in Miami. Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons, 37-year-old Jonathan, 35-year-old Joseph and 29-year-old Jordan, are all charged with conspiring to defraud the United States and deliver misbranded […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Potential jurors share strong feelings about Trump ahead of trial over Michael Cohen’s legal fees