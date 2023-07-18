Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US attorney in Manhattan seeking federal takeover of city’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex

Jul 17, 2023, 5:33 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor said Monday his office is seeking to have control of New York City’s trouble-plagued Rikers Island jail taken away from Mayor Eric Adam’s administration, calling conditions there a “collective failure with deep roots.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York said Rikers “has been in crisis for years” over several mayors’ administrations and leaders of the corrections system and he favors a court-appointed outside authority to take charge of the complex.

“But after eight years of trying every tool in the toolkit, we cannot wait any longer for substantial progress to materialize,” he said in a statement, adding that his office would seek to have a court-appointed receivership put in place.

Adams has resisted the idea of a federal takeover of the system and has said his administration has been taking steps to stabilize Rikers, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

In an email response, a spokesperson for City Hall said the administration’s efforts had been having a positive impact in some areas that a federal monitor had noted and questioned what had changed.

Williams said his office would pursue contempt proceedings against the city after a court-appointed monitor last week filed a report saying the city hadn’t met its obligations under a series of court orders pertaining to conditions inside Rikers.

In that report, the monitor said the “pace of reform has stagnated” and that jail officials had failed to report incidents of violence.

Another report earlier this month condemned conditions at jail facilities, citing mold- and vermin-infested areas among other issues.

In a hearing in June, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain told attorneys for the city and Rikers detainees to formally discuss a potential structure for a federal receivership, and said she would consider it in August.

Advocates for those detained at Rikers have loudly called for a receivership, citing grim realities such as the deaths of 19 people last year, following 16 fatalities the year before. Six people have died so far this year.

The Legal Aid Society praised Williams’ decision to push for federal oversight saying in a statement, “Too many lives have been lost and damaged due to the city’s inability to manage the jails humanely. We look forward to working together to seek the relief necessary to end this culture of brutality.”

National News

A hiker photographs the sun rising over the Valley atop South Mountain, Monday, July 17, 2023 Phoen...

Associated Press

Phoenix’s long simmering heat poised to break records for relentless high temperatures

PHOENIX (AP) — A relentless streak of temperatures hitting 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 C) or more in Phoenix is poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities, showing that Earth’s ongoing summer swelter is as persistent as it is hot. The stretch of dangerous heat tied the record Monday and is set to reach […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Civil rights groups sue Florida officials over new immigration law

MIAMI (AP) — Several civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Monday challenging Florida’s new immigration law. The Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice and the American Immigration Council filed the lawsuit in Miami federal court against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Beachgoers walk a dog and fly a kite as they near Haystack Rock, April 4, 2022, in Cannon Be...

Associated Press

Oregon’s Cannon Beach reopens after cougar sighting on iconic coastal rock led to closure

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Cannon Beach, which was closed over the weekend after a cougar was spotted on the iconic Haystack Rock, reopened to visitors Monday following the animal’s departure. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said officials confirmed that the big cat had moved on from the craggy coastal formation. A game […]

20 hours ago

First lady Jill Biden attends the Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer on the South Lawn of...

Associated Press

White House lawn turns to playground for kids’ soccer clinic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kidz Bop rang out on the stereo as groups of sweaty children beamed with joy at the chance to kick around soccer balls with major league professionals at the White House Monday. Children donning jerseys of their favorite Major League Soccer teams joined first lady Jill Biden and players from FC Cincinnati, […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

No injuries as jetliner’s evacuation slide falls in Chicago neighborhood near O’Hare, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — An emergency evacuation slide fell from an airliner Monday and landed in the backyard of a home near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, causing no injuries but damaging a roof, officials and witnesses said. The Federal Aviation Administration said a United Airlines Boeing 767 had landed safely at O’Hare on Monday on arrival […]

20 hours ago

FILE - An attendee holds up flags during the New York City Pride Parade, June 24, 2018, in New York...

Associated Press

Minnesota mayor faces pressure to resign or meet LGBTQ+ group’s demands after his comments on Pride

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — Members of an LGBTQ+ group are calling on the mayor of a southern Minnesota city to meet their demands — or resign — after he asked pastors at a church holding a Pride event if there would be stripper poles in the sanctuary and posted a public prayer alluding to “sin […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US attorney in Manhattan seeking federal takeover of city’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex