Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer

Jul 18, 2023, 6:51 AM

FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles...

FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles, on Dec. 10, 2019. An attorney in New Hampshire has filed a notice of intent to plead no contest on behalf of musical artist Marilyn Manson, who is accused of spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, is expected to plead no contest to just one of the misdemeanors on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, according to a filing by his attorney.

The rocker, whose legal name is Brian Warner, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 19, 2019.

A notice of intent filed Monday says that Manson is expected to plead no contest to only one charge, and that prosecutors would dismiss the other in the fully negotiated plea. A no contest plea means Manson will not contest the charge and does not admit guilt.

Manson would face a sentence of a $,1,200 fine with part of it suspended and 20 hours of community service within six months. Manson also would need to remain arrest-free and notify local police of any New Hampshire performances for two years.

A judge would have to accept the plea, which is expected to be entered Thursday in Belknap County Superior Court. That’s in place of a final pretrial hearing that was scheduled in advance of his planned Aug. 7 trial.

It’s not clear whether Manson would be required to be in court or be allowed to participate via video. His lawyer, Kent Barker, said Tuesday it would be up to the judge.

According to a police affidavit, Manson approached videographer Susan Fountain in the venue’s stage pit area, put his face close to her camera and spit a “big loogee” at her. She was struck on both hands with saliva. He also is accused approaching her a second time, blowing his nose on her arm and hands.

Prosecutors planned to dismiss the charge stemming from the first encounter, according to the notice.

Manson initially “incidental contact” with bodily fluids.

“The defendant’s performance for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here,” Barker wrote. “The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters.”

Barker also had said Manson planned to argue that any contact related to spitting or sneezing was unintentional.

If Manson had gone to trial on the charges, each could have resulted in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

Manson also has faced abuse accusations unrelated to the New Hampshire allegation in recent years. He has denied wrongdoing.

In May, a California judge threw out key sections of Manson’s lawsuit against his former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, claiming she fabricated public allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship and encouraged other women to do the same.

Manson’s suit, filed last year, alleges that Wood and another woman named as a defendant, Illma Gore, defamed Manson, intentionally caused him emotional distress and derailed his career in music, TV and film.

Several women have sued Manson in recent years with allegations of sexual and other abuse. Most have been dismissed or settled, including a suit filed by “Game of Thrones” actor Esme Bianco.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly.

National News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 202...

Associated Press

Trump says he’s been advised he’s target of US investigation into efforts to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform.

7 hours ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output fr...

Associated Press

The FTC reportedly opens investigation in ChatGPT for consumer protection issues

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times. The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and job market remains strong

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending modestly last month as inflation eased in many areas and the job market remains remarkably strong. Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a modest 0.3%, Sales […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Police in Florida fatally shoot man suspected of stabbing the mother of his 3 children

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida shot and killed a 33-year-old man who they said stabbed the mother of his three young children and then opened fire on law enforcement officers during a brief pursuit, police said. Officers responded to a home in Tampa on Monday afternoon after receiving reports that a woman had […]

7 hours ago

FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vot...

Associated Press

The Biden administration announces a cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and major consumer technology players on Tuesday launched an effort to put a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labeling program in place to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking. Officials likened the new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark initiative — to be overseen by the Federal […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Wall Street...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street sluggish ahead of retail, factory data and more corporate earnings

Wall Street was largely unchanged Tuesday ahead of the release of U.S. retail sales, factory data and more quarterly financial reports from companies. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell less than 0.1% before the opening bell. Strong spending by U.S. consumers has been one of the main reasons […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer