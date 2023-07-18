Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

The search for children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood continues into a fourth day

Jul 18, 2023, 7:30 AM

Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down the ...

Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down the Delaware River on Monday morning July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. Search and rescue units are looking for two lost children caught in flood waters Saturday. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The search for a missing 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were swept away from their car during flash flooding over the weekend carried into a fourth day, with officials acknowledging people seeking to volunteer to help but saying they won’t be needed.

Upper Makefield Township police in a social media post Tuesday thanked the countless volunteers who’ve come forward to help but said their assistance isn’t necessary. Some 100 officials, as well as drones and cadaver dogs, combed the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River.

A news conference has been set for Tuesday afternoon.

Missing are Matilda Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils, members of a Charleston, South Carolina, family who were visiting relatives and friends when they got hit by a “wall of water” Saturday, according to Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer.

The children’s father, Jim Sheils, grabbed their 4-year-old son, while the children’s mother, Katie Seley, and a grandmother grabbed the other children, Brewer said. Sheils and his son made it to safety, but Seley and the grandmother were swept away. The grandmother survived, but Seley was among the five people who drowned, according to the Bucks County Coroner’s office.

The others who died were Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said.

The deaths and the search for the children have led to an outpouring of support, particularly in social media posts in the suburb about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Philadelphia. A community vigil for those affected is set for Thursday evening.

National News

Associated Press

No injuries or hazardous spills in 9-car train derailment in northern Minnesota, officials say

COOK, Minn. (AP) — No one was injured and no hazardous material spilled when nine Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern Minnesota, officials there said. The derailment happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in a rural, unpopulated area about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of Cook, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in […]

8 hours ago

A military aide carries the Presidential Emergency Satchel, also known as the "nuclear football," o...

Associated Press

You always hear about the ‘nuclear football.’ Here’s the behind-the-scenes story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most important — and mysterious — “football” in the world isn’t really a football at all. Officially called the “ Presidential Emergency Satchel, ” the “nuclear football” is a bulky briefcase that contains atomic war plans and enables the president to transmit nuclear orders to the Pentagon. The heavy case is […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles...

Associated Press

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, according to a filing by his attorney. The rocker, whose legal name is Brian Warner, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank […]

8 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 202...

Associated Press

Trump says he has been notified he’s a target of the US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that he could soon be indicted by federal prosecutors. Trump made the claim in a […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output fr...

Associated Press

The FTC reportedly opens investigation in ChatGPT for consumer protection issues

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times. The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and the job market remains strong

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas and the job market remained remarkably strong. Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. While the headline number of 0.2% was a bit weaker than […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

The search for children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood continues into a fourth day