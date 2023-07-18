Close
Officials: 1 of 2 firefighters shot at Alabama firehouse dies

Jul 18, 2023, 9:01 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — One of two firefighters shot at an Alabama firehouse over what police suspect was a personal conflict has died, officials said.

Jordan Melton died Monday, fire officials said. Melton and Jamal Jones were shot last week while on duty at a Birmingham firehouse.

Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said Tuesday that police were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting but continue to believe it was a targeted attack.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement announcing Melton’s death that officials were “exhausting every resource to find answers and justice for Jordan’s loved ones.”

“Jordan paid the ultimate price for his service to our city, we will not let that sacrifice be in vain,” he said.

Police have said the shooter entered the station on July 12 through an open bay door just after Melton and Jones started their shifts. At least one other firefighter was in the station during the attack and was not hurt.

