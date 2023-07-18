Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

An American economist is getting a top EU job. And France’s Macron isn’t happy about it

Jul 18, 2023, 12:53 PM

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC su...

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BRUSSELS (AP) — With French President Emmanuel Macron insisting the European Union needs more strategic independence, he seemed decidedly piqued on Tuesday over the EU head office’s plans to hire an American expert as its chief competition economist.

“Is there really no great European researcher with academic qualifications that could do this job?” Macron asked at a summit of EU leaders with their Latin American counterparts.

In a bloc of some 450 million people, “is there no one in the 27 member states that has a researcher good enough to advise the Commission? That is a real question mark,” Macron said.

The EU’s executive Commission announced last week that it had appointed Yale economics professor Fiona Scott Morton as chief competition economist in its department tasked with ensuring that “all companies compete equally and fairly on their merits within the single market, to the benefit of consumers, businesses and the European economy as a whole.”

Macron insisted that he has nothing against Scott Morton herself, an economist with multiple diplomas from elite schools.

But the French leader demanded answers from the commission, and suggested that hiring a non-EU citizen to such a senior job should not be allowed under EU statutes.

Some other politicians and EU lawmakers — mainly French — have also voiced their complaints.

While the Commission stressed Scott Morton’s track record in advising U.S. government agencies, Macron stressed her experience consulting for private companies — which include big tech firms such as Microsoft — and suggested that could pose a conflict of interest in her new job.

Macron called it ‘’extremely worrying” if no one in the EU is qualified for the job, and a sign that “we have a very big problem with all European academic systems” and ‘’must massively invest in academic research in economics.”

Scott Morton is expected to start work Sept. 1.

Politics

Associated Press

Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur murder investigation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was […]

13 hours ago

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a news conference with Secreta...

Associated Press

US says Ukraine has significant combat power not yet committed to the war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian forces have a “significant amount of combat power” that hasn’t yet been committed to the war, the top U.S. military officer said Tuesday, saying Kyiv is conserving some of its tactical effort while troops slowly work their way through deadly Russian minefields. Speaking to reporters after defense leaders from around the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Two European spyware firms added to US export blacklist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Commerce Department added two Europe-based spyware companies to its technology export blacklist on Tuesday for developing surveillance tools deemed to have threatened U.S. national security as well as the privacy and integrity of individuals and organizations worldwide. Such tools are regularly used for political repression and other human rights abuses, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to rep...

Associated Press

In backlash over their expulsions, 2 Tennessee Democratic lawmakers raised $2M combined

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee state Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have raised more than $2 million combined through about 70,400 campaign donations after Republican lawmakers abruptly expelled the Democrats this spring for their gun control protest on the House floor. The vast majority of those small donations came over just a few days […]

13 hours ago

NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette, Jr., speaks about a Freedom of Information Act related...

Associated Press

Virginia NAACP demands to see governor’s criteria for restoring voting rights to felons

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia NAACP on Tuesday called on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to establish clear and publicly available criteria for restoring the voting rights of convicted felons who have served their time, saying the system now is secretive and could discriminate against people of color. Youngkin has come under scrutiny since his administration […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the...

Associated Press

Wisconsin’s top elections official met with FBI in 2020 election probe focusing on Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections administrator on Tuesday became the latest official in a battleground state to say they have been interviewed by federal investigators as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election. Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe answered questions from the FBI and Justice Department officials in person […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

An American economist is getting a top EU job. And France’s Macron isn’t happy about it