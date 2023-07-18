Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ohio lawmaker indicted on domestic violence charges with no plans to resign

Jul 18, 2023, 1:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury indicted Ohio state Rep. Bob Young on misdemeanor domestic violence and assault charges Tuesday — but he has no plans to resign.

Following a fundraising party earlier this month, the Republican lawmaker struck his wife in the face and threw her cellphone into a pool to keep her from calling 911, according to a Summit County sheriff’s report. Their young daughter witnessed the incident.

Young’s wife then sought “safe haven” in Young’s brother’s home after the alleged assault, according to the report. Young followed her and attempted to enter his brother’s home without permission. As the brother tried to keep him from coming in, Young charged him, and during a struggle, fell through a glass door, the report stated.

Neither Young nor his lawyer returned messages seeking comment. He is subject to several protection orders, meaning he cannot be near or make contact with his wife or her brother, according to court documents.

In an emailed statement, Young asserted that he loves his family but that his “life has been very stressful lately.”

“My behavior, while not criminal, was inappropriate and out of character. I apologize to everyone involved.” Young said in the statement following the misdemeanor charges.

The lawmaker also said he will continue his position as lawmaker, despite c alls from his party’s leader, House Speaker Jason Stephens, to resign.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

FILE - Georgia state Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, introduces a map of state Senate districts at the ...

Associated Press

Judge refuses to toss discrimination lawsuits over Georgia voting districts

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss lawsuits alleging Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts illegally discriminate against Black voters. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled Monday that he could only decide disputes over the facts of the cases and the credibility of the witnesses after a full trial, which he set for September. […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, a bison grazes in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in west...

Associated Press

Woman severely injured in bison attack in Roosevelt Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bison severely injured a Minnesota woman on Saturday in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the National Park Service said in a statement on Tuesday. Park officials reported she was in serious but stable condition after suffering “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.” The woman was taken to a Fargo hospital […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

A ‘person of interest’ is being held in Oregon deaths of 4 women after governor revokes commutation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man considered a person of interest in the deaths of four women whose bodies were found in northwestern Oregon is being held in a state prison after Gov. Tina Kotek reinstated a prison sentence that was commuted by her predecessor. Jesse Lee Calhoun, 38, is a person of interest in […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest in home state of Maine more than 80 years later

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A naval aviator killed during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor was laid to rest more than 80 years later in his home state on Tuesday. Ensign Stanley W. Allen received a funeral with full military honors at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, with several family members in attendence. He […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur murder investigation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A sign stands outside the corporate headquarters of Cheyenne-based Taco John's, Aug. 1, 2019...

Associated Press

Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trademark to ‘Taco Tuesday’

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Taco Bell rang up a win Tuesday in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday” free of trademark restrictions, with Taco John’s formally abandoning its decades-old claim to own the phrase amid a challenge from its bigger rival. In a filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Cheyenne-based Taco John’s gave […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ohio lawmaker indicted on domestic violence charges with no plans to resign