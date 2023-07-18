Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Fargo police officer’s funeral scheduled; 2 other officers remain hospitalized after shooting

Jul 18, 2023, 2:16 PM

This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Jake Wallin. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer, Wallin, was killed and two others were wounded before a fourth officer killed him. (The City of Fargo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(The City of Fargo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Funeral services have been scheduled for the Fargo, North Dakota, police officer killed in a shooting that also left two other officers injured.

The funeral service for Jake Wallin, 23, is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, according to an obituary. A private service will follow graveside at a cemetery in Nisswa, Minnesota.

Fargo police say Mohamad Barakat, a 37-year-old Fargo resident, fatally shot Wallin while police and firefighters were responding to a traffic accident Friday on a busy street in south Fargo. Barakat also is accused of shooting and injuring officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes before officer Zach Robinson shot and killed Barakat, according to police. A 25-year-old Fargo woman also was shot, but authorities have not said who shot her.

Wallin served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq from November 2020 to July 2021. He and Hawes were sworn in less than three months ago, and were still in training when they responded on Friday to the scene.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the city would like to arrange a memorial service in Fargo, potentially next week.

The mayor on Tuesday visited the two officers, who were critically injured. Hawes is “doing well” and improving and will have surgery Wednesday for his arm.

Dotas, who is in a lung machine and can’t speak, was set to have surgery Tuesday on his lung “but he should do better after that,” the mayor said in an interview. Dotas “always gives me thumbs up,” Mahoney said. The two officers were in good spirits, he said.

The woman who also was injured is in good condition, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said Saturday that a motive for the shooting is unknown. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI are investigating the attack.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to provide further information on Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation.

Robinson was placed on paid administrative leave while state authorities complete an investigation into his use of force, per Fargo police procedure. The mayor anticipates a report evaluating Robinson’s actions might come sometime in the next 10 days.

Barakat “was not well known to the community,” the mayor said.

Governors of Minnesota and North Dakota have directed U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Wallin through sunset on Saturday, and encouraged residents and businesses to do the same.

—-

This story has been corrected to note that authorities have not said who shot the 25-year-old woman.

National News

FILE - People walk on the campus of San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif., on May 5, 2009. ...

Associated Press

California State University campuses mishandled sexual harassment allegations, audit finds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A flawed policy at California State University, the largest higher education system in the country, contributed to the closure of nearly a dozen sexual harassment cases without thorough explanation, according to a state audit reviewing 40 cases over the span of five years. The audit, released Tuesday, examined allegations of harassment […]

19 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park, T...

Associated Press

Trump downplays his legal challenges on the campaign trail in Iowa after revealing new target letter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Former President received a target letter in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Headlining a Republican county meeting, Trump attacked investigators while trying to make light of what could be his third criminal indictment since March. “I didn’t know practically what a subpoena was and […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake with helmet GoPro, officials say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet, but authorities who recovered the camera have not yet found his body, officials said Tuesday. Alaska State Troopers said teams would continue to search Mendenhall Lake for the body of Paul […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri man charged in Indiana trooper’s traffic death seeks change of venue

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old Missouri man charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith requested a change of venue Tuesday for his upcoming trial, online court records show. The request Tuesday seeks to move the trial of Eddie Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, to another county or to […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Gua...

Associated Press

Border Patrol fails to assess medical needs for children with preexisting conditions, report says

Border Patrol does not have protocols for assessing medical needs of children with preexisting conditions, according to an independent report made public Tuesday on the death of an 8-year-old girl from Panama who was in federal custody. The girl’s death was “a preventable tragedy that resulted from” failures in “medical and custodial systems for children” […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida county reports its 7th case of locally contracted malaria

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida county has document a seventh case of malaria, state authorities said. The Florida Department of Health reported a new locally acquired case of malaria in Sarasota County during the week of July 9-15. That’s in addition to five cases last month and one case in May. Sarasota County […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Fargo police officer’s funeral scheduled; 2 other officers remain hospitalized after shooting