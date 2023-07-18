Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of amendment to restore abortion rights

Jul 18, 2023, 3:21 PM

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office ...

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Bailey and the Missouri's state auditor that had halted the process. The auditor estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whether Missouri voters get a chance weigh in on legalizing abortion is now up to state Supreme Court judges, who on Tuesday heard arguments in a case about Republican infighting that has stalled the amendment’s progress.

Judges did not indicate when they might rule on the case, which centers around a proposed amendment to enshrine in the constitution the individual right to make decisions about abortion, childbirth and birth control. Abortion-rights supporters proposed it after the state banned almost all abortions last summer.

The amendment hit a snag in April, when Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey refused to sign off on Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s cost estimate.

Without Bailey’s approval, abortion-rights supporters have not been able to start work getting the signatures needed to put the measure before voters in 2024.

They sued, and a circuit court judge last month ordered Bailey to approve the cost estimate. He has not, instead appealing to the Supreme Court to validate him.

ACLU attorney Tony Rothert on Tuesday asked judges to force Bailey to act so he no longer can singlehandedly “hold hostage and potentially even kill an initiative.”

“The attorney general’s actions here are the most serious threat to direct democracy that has ever happened in Missouri,” Rothert said.

Assistant Attorney General Jason Lewis told Supreme Court judges Tuesday that Fitzpatrick’s office used “nonsensical methodologies” to calculate the cost estimate of at least $51,000 annually in reduced local tax revenues.

Lewis argued the price tag could be up to $51 billion each year because of reduced tax revenue from fewer births and the complete loss of federal Medicaid funding. That would equate to about one-sixth of the state’s approximately $300 billion annual GDP.

“The auditor could have and should have done more,” Lewis said.

Auditor’s Office attorney Robert Tillman said the Attorney General’s Office engaged in “legal gymnastics” to defend the stonewalling.

“The attorney general would have you believe that facts and figures are argumentative and prejudicial,” Tillman said. “But numbers are numbers.”

___

For more AP coverage of the abortion issue: https://apnews.com/hub/abortion

National News

FILE - People walk on the campus of San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif., on May 5, 2009. ...

Associated Press

California State University campuses mishandled sexual harassment allegations, audit finds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A flawed policy at California State University, the largest higher education system in the country, contributed to the closure of nearly a dozen sexual harassment cases without thorough explanation, according to a state audit reviewing 40 cases over the span of five years. The audit, released Tuesday, examined allegations of harassment […]

18 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park, T...

Associated Press

Trump downplays his legal challenges on the campaign trail in Iowa after revealing new target letter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Former President received a target letter in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Headlining a Republican county meeting, Trump attacked investigators while trying to make light of what could be his third criminal indictment since March. “I didn’t know practically what a subpoena was and […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake, officials say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet, but authorities who recovered the camera have not yet found his body, officials said Tuesday. Alaska State Troopers said teams would continue to search Mendenhall Lake for the body of Paul […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri man charged in Indiana trooper’s traffic death seeks change of venue

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old Missouri man charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith requested a change of venue Tuesday for his upcoming trial, online court records show. The request Tuesday seeks to move the trial of Eddie Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, to another county or to […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Gua...

Associated Press

Border Patrol fails to assess medical needs for children with preexisting conditions, report says

Border Patrol does not have protocols for assessing medical needs of children with preexisting conditions, according to an independent report made public Tuesday on the death of an 8-year-old girl from Panama who was in federal custody. The girl’s death was “a preventable tragedy that resulted from” failures in “medical and custodial systems for children” […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida county reports its 7th case of locally contracted malaria

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida county has document a seventh case of malaria, state authorities said. The Florida Department of Health reported a new locally acquired case of malaria in Sarasota County during the week of July 9-15. That’s in addition to five cases last month and one case in May. Sarasota County […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of amendment to restore abortion rights