Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana

Jul 18, 2023, 3:45 PM

A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy is seen at FMT Shipyard and Repair after two employees were sho...

A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy is seen at FMT Shipyard and Repair after two employees were shot and killed in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HARVEY, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified the former shipyard worker who was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies Monday, and the two ex-coworkers the man had gunned down hours before he was killed.

The suspect killed Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in suburban New Orleans was Willis Thomas, 31, of Harvey, Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, the Jefferson Parish coroner, told New Orleans news outlets.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies tracked Thomas to his apartment a couple of hours after he killed two of his former coworkers, identified by Cvitanovich as Nakie James Brown, 48, and Dustin Parrie Jr., 20, at FMT Shipyard.

It remains unclear why Thomas had been fired at the shipyard or why he shot the two men.

Thomas was tracked to the apartment after deputies received information about a car he left the scene in. The car turned out to belong to the suspect’s mother, who had picked him up when he called her from the shipyard, Lopinto said. The woman, who did not know about the shooting, was later stopped by deputies who spotted the car.

“She said she had just picked him up and brought him to an apartment here,” Lopinto said during a news conference at the complex.

Upon seeing the deputies, Lopinto said, Thomas fled and fired at them, and several deputies returned fire. Thomas was declared dead at the scene.

Nobody else was hurt at the shipyard or during the gunfire exchange with the suspect, although bullets did hit apartments. “We have checked those apartments. Nobody else was hurt,” Lopinto said.

National News

FILE - People walk on the campus of San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif., on May 5, 2009. ...

Associated Press

California State University campuses mishandled sexual harassment allegations, audit finds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A flawed policy at California State University, the largest higher education system in the country, contributed to the closure of nearly a dozen sexual harassment cases without thorough explanation, according to a state audit reviewing 40 cases over the span of five years. The audit, released Tuesday, examined allegations of harassment […]

19 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park, T...

Associated Press

Trump downplays his legal challenges on the campaign trail in Iowa after revealing new target letter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Former President received a target letter in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Headlining a Republican county meeting, Trump attacked investigators while trying to make light of what could be his third criminal indictment since March. “I didn’t know practically what a subpoena was and […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake with helmet GoPro, officials say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet, but authorities who recovered the camera have not yet found his body, officials said Tuesday. Alaska State Troopers said teams would continue to search Mendenhall Lake for the body of Paul […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri man charged in Indiana trooper’s traffic death seeks change of venue

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old Missouri man charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith requested a change of venue Tuesday for his upcoming trial, online court records show. The request Tuesday seeks to move the trial of Eddie Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, to another county or to […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Gua...

Associated Press

Border Patrol fails to assess medical needs for children with preexisting conditions, report says

Border Patrol does not have protocols for assessing medical needs of children with preexisting conditions, according to an independent report made public Tuesday on the death of an 8-year-old girl from Panama who was in federal custody. The girl’s death was “a preventable tragedy that resulted from” failures in “medical and custodial systems for children” […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida county reports its 7th case of locally contracted malaria

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida county has document a seventh case of malaria, state authorities said. The Florida Department of Health reported a new locally acquired case of malaria in Sarasota County during the week of July 9-15. That’s in addition to five cases last month and one case in May. Sarasota County […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana