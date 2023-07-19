Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Honduras wants to build West’s only island prison colony and lock gangsters inside

Jul 18, 2023, 9:02 PM

This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows Great Swan Island or the Islas del Cisne in Honduras, ...

This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows Great Swan Island or the Islas del Cisne in Honduras, on July 13, 2023. Honduras says it will build a maximum security prison on this tiny island off its Caribbean coast to contain the leaders of the country’s most fearsome gangs. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras plans to build the only island prison colony in the Western Hemisphere and send its most-feared gangsters there, tearing a page from neighboring El Salvador’s unforgiving approach to murder, robbery, rape and extortion.

Honduras’s progressive president once promised to address gang violence through systemic reforms to governance and the criminal justice system. Now, President Xiomara Castro plans to build an isolated prison for 2,000 gang leaders on the Islas del Cisne archipelago 155 miles off the coast, part of a larger crackdown following the gang-related massacre of 46 women in one prison.

Island prisons once were common across Latin America, with facilities in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama and Peru. Deadly riots, brutal conditions and bold prison escapes captured filmmakers’ and authors’ imaginations before the last island prison closed in Mexico in 2019.

In Honduras, authorities are betting that a return to the past will help stem the wave of violence, but skeptics say such moves are little more than optics, and fail to address the root causes of endemic violence.

“A new prison is quite useless if you don’t first regain control of the others you already have,” said Tiziano Breda, a Latin America expert at Italy’s Instituto Affari Internazionali. “Criminal gangs have shown throughout their history that they can adapt.”

Last month, 46 women were killed in a fight between gang members in one prison. Many of those killed were sprayed with gunfire and hacked to death with machetes. Some inmates were locked in cells, where they were doused with flammable liquid and burned in the worst atrocity in a women’s prison in recent memory.

Castro said she would “take drastic measures” in response and crack down on the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, gangs that have terrorized the nation for years.

The only way to communicate to the Islas del Cisne is by satellite, José Jorge Fortín, the head the Honduras’ armed forces, said in an interview with The Associated Press. Officials hope that will prevent gang leaders from running their operations from inside the prisons. Escape would be difficult as the island takes about a day to reach by boat from the mainland.

“It’s the farthest away they can possibly be, so these gang leaders feel the pressure once they’re on the island,” Fortín said. “The idea is that they lose contact with everything, contact with all of society … and they can really pay for their crimes.”

Fortín would not specify the cost of the project or when officials expect it to be done, but said Castro ordered the facility built as quickly as possible.

Since the bloodshed, Castro’s social media has been speckled with images of weapons seizures and men with gang tattoos sitting spread-legged, half-naked and hunched together on the ground surrounded by heavily armed police.

The images democratic decay.

Sharp dips in violence in El Salvador have spurred on a sort of populist pro-Bukele fervor across Latin America.

“If another country has done something well, why not copy it?” Fortín said. “We’re not going to let this … atmosphere of terror go on.”

But Breda, the expert, said the move is inching the country away from policies such as stamping out corruption, demilitarizing and community policing that could make a longterm difference in addressing the roots causes of gang violence.

Honduras’s security policy “has become even more reactive and short-sighted, mimicking what’s going on in El Salvador to contain damage to their public image,” Breda said.

The proposed measures are being well-received by many Hondurans, like 30-year-old biologist Said Santos, who said “ending the crime problem once and for all here in Honduras would be ideal for this country.” But, he added, the government should proceed with caution.

Meanwhile, regional biologists worry the project will come at the expense of the island’s highly biodiverse ecosystems at a time when the Caribbean is already being ravaged by the effects of climate change.

Largely uninhabited, the prison site has been designated as an environmentally protected territory for more than three decades. Last week, the Honduran Biologists Association released a statement calling the facility a “threat” to nature on the island, thats lush landscapes and glowing blue waters teem with life.

“A prison is incompatible with the ecosystems, species, scenic beauty and climate conditions of the archipelago,” the organization wrote.

Lucky Medina, Honduras’ secretary of natural resources and the environment, told the AP that the maximum security penitentiary will be built “in harmony with nature.” He added that officials will follow environmental protections but the facility will definitely be built.

“It is totally viable,” he said.

——-

Janetsky reported from Mexico City. AP reporter Michael Biesecker in Washington contributed to this report.

Politics

FILE - An election worker shows ballots to the media before being distributed at polling stations, ...

Associated Press

Voting fraud claims spread ahead of Spanish election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before Spain holds a pivotal election, misleading claims about mail ballots and election fraud are spreading on social media and casting doubts about the results even before the votes have been counted. The allegations, amplified by supporters of the center-right Popular Party and the far-right Vox Party, bear striking similarities to […]

22 hours ago

Incarcerated young adults pose for a group photo inside a special unit at a medium security state p...

Associated Press

Officials see promise in a South Carolina prison unit where ‘restorative justice’ has boosted safety

TURBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prison unit where older men with lengthier sentences mentor young adults preparing to reenter society is giving officials hope that a different approach to living conditions will reduce violence behind bars. The special housing facility known as a Community Opportunity Restoration Enhancement (C.O.R.E.) unit emphasizes an unorthodox method […]

22 hours ago

Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at t...

Associated Press

Israeli president’s speech to Congress highlights ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel’s figurehead president speaks to Congress in an appearance Wednesday aimed at demonstrating what he calls the “unbreakable bond” between Israel and the United States, despite U.S. concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing settlement construction in the West Bank. Isaac Herzog becomes the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, […]

22 hours ago

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left by Ho...

Associated Press

IRS whistleblowers to testify to Congress as they claim ‘slow-walking’ of Hunter Biden case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whistleblowers claiming the Justice Department improperly interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden will testify before Congress on Wednesday as House Republicans accelerate their probes into the president and his family. Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees will lead a hearing with two Internal […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A ju...

Associated Press

A key part of Biden’s strategy to control immigration at the US-Mexico border gets a court hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge will hear arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit opposing is against the law, while the administration argues that it encourages migrants to use lawful pathways into the U.S. and prevents chaos at the southern border. The new rule took effect May 11 with the expiration of a COVID-19 restriction known as […]

22 hours ago

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conferenc...

Associated Press

DeSantis fights to reset his stagnant campaign as Trump dominates the 2024 conversation

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For Ron DeSantis, it was supposed to be an important opportunity to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign. But yet again, the moment was overshadowed by Donald Trump. The former president’s new legal challenges dominated much of the day as DeSantis spoke at a brief press conference and sat […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Honduras wants to build West’s only island prison colony and lock gangsters inside