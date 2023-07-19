Close
As Macron’s criticism reverberates, US economist says she won’t take top EU job

Jul 19, 2023, 12:52 AM

France's President Emmanuel Macron talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that bring...

France's President Emmanuel Macron talks to journalists during the third EU-CELAC summit that brings together leaders of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BRUSSELS (AP) — One day after French President Emmanuel Macron criticized her appointment because of her nationality, the American candidate to become one of the European Union’s chief economists will now not take up the position because of the political controversy it stirred, the bloc announced Wednesday.

In a letter to the EU’s executive Commission released early Wednesday, Yale economics professor Fiona Scott Morton wrote that she had “determined that the best course of action is for me to withdraw and not take up the Chief Economist position.”

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who had pushed through the decision to appoint an American to such a high-level position, said, “I accept this with regret and hope that she will continue to use her extraordinary skillset to push for strong competition enforcement.”

Macron had not been the only one to criticize the unusual move to take on an American for such a post but his criticism had the most impact.

On Tuesday, he insisted that if the European Union needed more strategic independence, it was a bad move that the EU head office planned to hire an American expert as its chief competition economist.

“Is there really no great European researcher with academic qualifications that could do this job?” Macron asked at an EU summit.

In a bloc of some 450 million people, “is there no one in the 27 member states that has a researcher good enough to advise the (European) Commission? That is a real question mark,” Macron said.

The EU’s executive commission announced last week that it had appointed Scott Morton as chief competition economist in its department tasked with ensuring that “all companies compete equally and fairly on their merits within the single market, to the benefit of consumers, businesses and the European economy as a whole.″

Macron insisted that he has nothing against Scott Morton herself, an economist with multiple diplomas from elite schools.

But the French leader demanded answers from the commission and suggested that hiring a non-EU citizen to such a senior job should not be allowed under EU statutes.

