Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Canadian government is recruiting high-skilled foreigners in the US to move to Canada instead

Jul 19, 2023, 8:13 AM | Updated: 9:10 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government is recruiting high-skilled foreigners working in the United States to move to Canada instead, and the program has been so successful that it met its target of 10,000 applicants in just two days.

The government this week launched a special work permit for foreign workers who already have obtained an H-1B visa in the U.S., who number nearly 600,000 and come mostly from India and China. The program’s 10,000 quota was filled in the first two days of the week, a spokesman for Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Wednesday.

“We even had a whole campaign to promote this and we had to put an end to that,” spokesman Jeremy Bellefeuille said.

It is unusual for a country to so explicitly target the visa holders of another country. Bellefeuille said the Canadian program was a trial run, and that the minister would now consider next steps.

Each year, up to 85,000 people are selected for H-1B visas in the U.S., a mainstay for technology giants such as Amazon.com Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and International Business Machines Corp.

The H-1B visa program allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialized occupations in sectors like technology, engineering and medicine. Usually, they’re issued for three years and renewable. Most of the nearly 600,000 H-1B visa holders in the U.S. are from India and China.

If they are fired or let go from the company in the U.S. that sponsored them they have to find a job and be sponsored within 60 days.

Fraser promoted the Canadian work permit aimed at America H-1B visa holders at the Collision tech conference in Toronto last month. The conference attracts technology workers from around the world.

The moves come as a wave of layoffs have hit the tech sector. Companies like Meta, Amazon and Google have made cuts.

The Canadian work permit includes study or work permit options for the accompanying family members of U.S. H-1B visa holders. It became available July 16 and was scheduled to remain in effect for one year, or until immigration authorities received 10,000 applications.

Bruce Heyman, a U.S. ambassador to Canada during the Obama administration, said Canada’s gain in the program would be the U.S.’s loss.

“Canada sees the opportunity to bring talented individuals into Canada and if we can’t keep them shame on us and kudos to Canada for identifying the opportunity and attracting them,” Heyman said.

“Being attractive for the best and brightest to come to America has always been a key to our success and any diminution of that comes with a lot of risk especially since our birthrate is running below replacement rate right now,” Heyman said.

The U.S.-based Migration Policy Institute wrote in a commentary earlier this month that Canada’s new visa policy was the government’s “most explicit effort yet” to market itself to U.S.-based workers with few options to stay in America. The U.S. has long been the go-to country for global entrepreneurs, the authors noted, but its immigration policies haven’t been substantively updated since 1990.

“The question is whether Congress will face the reality that the country’s long-held ability to attract the world’s best and brightest—and retain them—may be waning,” they wrote.

The H-1B visa program has challenges beyond just the fact that there aren’t as many visas as employers want, the authors noted. Spouses of H-1B visa holders generally can’t work in the U.S. and for those visa holders from China or India who want to eventually get a U.S. green card, the wait is “impossibly long.”

“Canada’s new policy toward H-1Bs smartly exploits weaknesses in the U.S. system: offering work and study permits for spouses and other family members and the potential for a permanent future,” the authors write.

The authors noted that when choosing where to live and work, international workers are weighing a bunch of factors — not just visas. But they noted other warning signs — like the falling share of international students coming to America — as signs that the U.S. might be losing ground when it comes to the attracting international talent.

“The United States is letting other countries surge ahead in the global race for talent,” they wrote.

___

Associated Press reporter Rebecca Santana contributed to this report from Washington.

Politics

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, listens as fellow Republicans emphasize the importance of ...

Associated Press

Letter reviewed by the AP undercuts Mississippi candidate’s accusation against lieutenant governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In the closing weeks of Mississippi’s statewide primary elections, the Republican lieutenant governor’s race has turned nasty, with an accusation over the incumbent’s history with a women’s health clinic showing how abortion remains a flashpoint even between conservatives. In campaign ads, speeches, social media posts and interviews, state Sen. Chris McDaniel […]

11 hours ago

Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are display...

Associated Press

Officials to discuss use of police force in Fargo shooting that killed gunman who fired on officers

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general plans to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a Fargo police officer’s use of deadly force against a gunman who opened fire on other officers, killing one and injuring two. Authorities say Officer Zach Robinson fatally shot Mohamad Barakat, 37, after the man fired on […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won’t seek reelection in 2024

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, said Wednesday he will not seek reelection in 2024. Sununu, 48, who has been governor since 2017, said in an email that he will not seek a fifth, two-year term. “This was no […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A general aerial view of Oriole Park at Camden Yards is seen, June 27, 2020, in Baltimore. A...

Associated Press

‘Too much foot-dragging’ over stadium lease deal with Baltimore Orioles, Maryland official says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland official on a powerful state board said Wednesday there’s “too much foot-dragging” between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team’s lease at Camden Yards, and he urged the parties to “get this damn thing done.” Treasurer Dereck Davis, who is one of three members […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast,...

Associated Press

Judge upholds the $5 million jury verdict against Trump in a writer’s sex abuse and defamation case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday upheld a $5 million jury verdict against Donald Trump, rejecting the former president’s claim that the award was excessive and that the jury vindicated him by failing to conclude in the civil case that he raped a columnist in a luxury department store dressing room in […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor Daniel Cameron, speaks to su...

Associated Press

Kentucky Republican Daniel Cameron picks conservative senator as running mate in race for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Daniel Cameron selected state legislator Robby Mills as his running mate Wednesday in Kentucky’s race for governor, turning to a steadfast conservative with a record of shepherding pro-coal and anti-transgender legislation that fits into his campaign themes. Cameron, the state’s attorney general, introduced Mills to the campaign at an event […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Canadian government is recruiting high-skilled foreigners in the US to move to Canada instead