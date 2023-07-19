Man turns himself in after dead body found at Burien gas station

A shooting at a gas station in Burien sent one person to the hospital, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

It happened outside of an AM/PM and Arco gas station along SW 136th Street and Ambaum Boulevard SW.

At 3 a.m., someone called 911 after hearing shots fired in the area, and deputies arrived at the gas station and found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

One pump was hit by gunfire twice. A Honda, which is believed to be the victim’s car, was also hit by a bullet.

At around 6 a.m., KCSO said a man turned himself into police and was taken into custody.