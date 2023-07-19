Close
Explosion in Sequim destroys house, body found

Jul 19, 2023

A fire and an explosion destroyed a house in Sequim. (Clallam County Sheriff's Office)

Bill Kaczaraba

An explosion and fire have destroyed a house in Sequim. A body was found in the charred remains.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of an explosion in the 100 block of June Place on Tuesday night.

Fire units were also called to the scene.

The explosion caused damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

Neighbors were evacuated for a time.

There are no other reported injuries or fatalities. The identity of the deceased male has not been confirmed, and the cause of death will be determined by the Clallam County Coroner.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) investigators to determine the cause of the explosion and fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

