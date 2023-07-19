Close
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin to ask US Supreme Court to review his conviction in murder of George Floyd

Jul 19, 2023, 11:45 AM

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses th...

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s request to hear his appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of Floyd, and his attorney said Wednesday, July 19, that they will now take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, now that the Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the case, his attorney said Wednesday.

The state’s highest court without comment denied Chauvin’s petition in a one-page order dated Tuesday, letting Chauvin’s conviction and 22 1/2-year sentence stand. Chauvin faces long odds at the U.S. Supreme Court, which hears only about 100 to 150 appeals of the more than 7,000 cases it is asked to review every year.

reckoning with police brutality and racism that is still playing out.

Chauvin’s attorney, William Mohrmann, told The Associated Press that they were “obviously disappointed” in the decision. He said the most significant issue on which they appealed was whether holding the proceedings in Minneapolis in 2021 deprived Chauvin of his right to a fair trial due to pretrial publicity and concerns for violence in the event of an acquittal. He said they will now raise that issue with the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This criminal trial generated the most amount of pretrial publicity in history,” Morhmann said. “More concerning are the riots which occurred after George Floyd’s death (and) led the jurors to all express concerns for their safety in the event they acquitted Mr. Chauvin — safety concerns which were fully evidenced by surrounding the courthouse in barbed wire and National Guard troops during the trial and deploying the National Guard throughout Minneapolis prior to jury deliberations.”

Mohrmann asked the Minnesota Supreme Court in May to hear the case. The Minnesota attorney general's office, in a response last month, asked the Supreme Court to let that ruling stand instead.

“Petitioner received a fair trial, and received the benefit of a fulsome appellate review,” prosecutors wrote at the time. “It is time to bring this case to a close.”

The attorney general’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

Morhman asked the Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court to throw out the ex-officer’s conviction for a long list of reasons, including the decision by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill not to move the trial out of Minneapolis despite the massive pretrial publicity, and the potential prejudicial effects of unprecedented courthouse security.

After his conviction on the state charge, Chauvin pleaded guilty serving shorter state and-or federal sentences for their roles in the case.

Only written filings by each side and evidence presented in previous trials.

Cahill convicted Thao in May of aiding and abetting manslaughter. Minnesota guidelines recommend four years on the manslaughter count, which Thao would serve concurrently with his 3 1/2-year federal sentence.

