Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries

Jul 19, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A tornado heavily damaged a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, scattering medicine and other debris around the complex, a sheriff and the company said.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed in an email that the large complex was damaged by a twister that tore through the Rocky Mount area, but it reported no serious injuries. “We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production,” the company said.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the Pfizer plant stores large quantities of medicine, adding debris was spread all around. “I’ve got reports of 50,000 pallets of medicine that are strewn across the facility and damaged through the rain and the wind,” he said.

Pfizer is one of the largest employers in North Carolina’s Nash County, where the sheriff’s office also confirmed damage to the pharmaceutical facility and also to several homes.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The onslaught of searing temperatures and rising floodwaters struck parts of the United States again on Wednesday with Phoenix breaking an all-time temperature record and rescuers pulling people from deluged homes and vehicles in Kentucky.

A tornado also touched down in North Carolina, injuring several people and damaging homes and a large pharmaceutical plant.

Forecasters said there was little relief in sight from days of extreme weather for some areas of the country.

Miami has endured a heat index of at 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) or more for weeks, with temperatures expected to rise this weekend.

In Kentucky, meteorologists warned of a “life-threatening situation” in the communities of Mayfield and Wingo, where more rain was expected after flash flooding from waves of thunderstorms. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday to help rain-swollen communities.

More storms threatened the Blue Grass state as the National Weather Service also issued flash flood watches and warnings in parts of nearby states. Forecasts expect up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain could fall on Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri in an area where the Ohio and Mississippi rivers converge.

The storm system is then forecast to move Thursday and Friday over New England, where the ground two children caught in flash flooding Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Phoenix broke an all-time record Wednesday morning for a warm low temperature at 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36.1 degrees Celsius), raising the threat of heat-related illness for residents unable to cool off adequately overnight. The previous record was 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 degrees Celsius) in 2003, the weather service reported.

Heat-related deaths continue to rise in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located. Public health officials reported Wednesday that there were six more heat-associated fatalities last week, bringing the year’s total so far to 18. Heat is suspected in another 69 deaths under investigation.

There were 425 confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County last year during the region’s hottest summer on record, more than half of them occurring in July.

Phoenix, a desert city of more than 1.6 million people, had set a separate record Tuesday among U.S. cities by marking 19 straight days of temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) or more.

No other major city –- defined as the 25 most populous in the U.S. -– has had any stretch of 110-degree (43.3 Celsius) days or 90-degree (32.2 Celsius) nights longer than Phoenix, said weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company.

On Tuesday, Phoenix had reached 117 degrees (47.2 Celsius) by 3 p.m. Many residents were confined indoors, turning the usually vibrant metropolis into a ghost town.

Across the country, Miami marked its 16th straight day of heat indexes in excess of 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius). The previous record was five days in June 2019.

“And it’s only looking to increase as we head into the later part of the week and the weekend,” said Cameron Pine, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The region has also seen 38 consecutive days with a heat index threshold of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

“And in addition to that we have very warm sea surface temperatures that are five to seven degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal … there really is no immediate relief in sight,” Pine said.

Human-caused shatter heat records worldwide, scientists say.

The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in has been warmer than the unofficial hottest day recorded before 2023, according to University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.

Atmospheric scientists say the this kind of extreme rainfall a more frequent reality, because clouds hold more moisture as the temperature rises, resulting in more destructive storms.

Meanwhile, Connecticut, state fire officials said a mother in her 30s and her young daughter were swimming in the Shetucket River in Sprague when currents running high after recent heavy rains swept them downstream, where they were found unconscious. The woman died Tuesday and the daughter on Wednesday, state police said.

In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, searchers are still seeking two young siblings visiting from South Carolina who became trapped in what one fire chief called “a wall of water” that hit their family and killed their mother Saturday. Four others also died in those flash floods.

___

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia. Associated Press reporters Anita Snow in Phoenix, Freida Frisaro in Miami, Hannah Schoenbaum in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this story.

