Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MacKenzie Scott’s $250 million open call for donations yields applications from 6,353 nonprofits

Jul 19, 2023, 12:22 PM

FILE - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 4, ...

FILE - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scott's first open call for grants yielded 6,353 applications from nonprofits — meaning candidates have at least a 4% chance of being selected for a $1 million grant. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s first open call for grants yielded 6,353 applications from nonprofits — meaning candidates have at least a 4% chance of being selected for a $1 million grant.

Lever for Change, the nonprofit overseeing the application process, said Wednesday that the applications came from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The 250 winners will be announced in early 2024.

Scott has shaken up philanthropic giving since 2019, dropping large, unrestricted and unexpected donations on nonprofits when she began giving away the fortune she came into after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She has donated more than $14 billion in unrestricted funds to 1,600 nonprofit organizations. Scott is currently worth more than $36 billion, according to Forbes.

In March, her organization, Yield Giving, announced it was soliciting grant applications for the first time. Until then, Scott and her team of advisors made grants by selecting and vetting organizations on their own. This open call created the first pathway to apply, but also created pressure on fundraisers and nonprofits to finally win some of her support.

Melanie Lambert has worked in nonprofit fundraising since 2007 and now runs her own grant writing consulting business from Georgia. She expressed some dismay that the application was limited to organizations with budgets between $1 million and $5 million.

“That really eliminates a lot of those organizations that that million-dollar gift would be transformational for,” she said.

The National Council of Nonprofits estimated in a 2019 report that about 5% of nonprofits, or some 45,000 organizations, have budgets in that range.

Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change, said when the open call was first announced that they were looking for organizations that were already “making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

The new potential funding comes at a time when nonprofits are Giving USA reported that charitable donations dropped in 2022 for only the fourth time in four decades.

Those funding pressures and Scott’s high profile explain some of the rush to apply, though other organizations decided not to wade into the fray.

Danielle Gletow, founder and executive director at One Simple Wish, a nonprofit connecting donors with foster children who have specific requests, said she evaluated the application and decided that it was aimed for organizations that were led by members of the community that they serve.

“The tricky part when we say we want to be an ally is in doing things that are a little bit uncomfortable and against what you would normally do,” she said, adding her organization obviously would love to speak with Scott and get her support. “I feel like part of doing this right is sometimes saying, ‘This is my time to just sit it out.’”

Lambert had similar discussions with some of her clients, who also questioned whether the competitiveness of the application meant that it was worth the resources and effort to apply.

“It makes me feel like it’s my responsibility to be realistic with the nonprofits that are interested in it, particularly because they’re going to be paying me money to do this,” she said.

Lambert also wondered how Lever for Change would manage to evaluate so many applications within the timeframe that they’ve set.

Lever for Change said applicants will next participate in a peer review, each evaluating five other applications. Then, 1,000 finalists will be evaluated by a panel of reviewers. Scott and Lever for Change will then select among the top scored organizations to choose the winners.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

National News

Associated Press

Black lawmakers say Alabama GOP’s proposed new congressional map insults the Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans advanced new congressional lines Wednesday, a proposed map that Black lawmakers called an insult after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the legislature to redraw districts to give Black voters a greater voice in elections. The House of Representatives voted 74-27 to approve the GOP plan, which does not establish […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Little relief in sight from onslaught of searing heat and rising floodwaters in parts of US, 2 dead

PHOENIX (AP) — The onslaught of searing temperatures and rising floodwaters struck parts of the United States again on Wednesday with Phoenix breaking an all-time temperature record and rescue crews pulling people from deluged homes and vehicles in Kentucky. Forecasters said there was little relief in sight from the days of extreme weather for some […]

12 hours ago

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives for a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Grou...

Associated Press

US approves $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon announced a new $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, including four air defense systems and an undisclosed number of drones. The new assistance comes on the heels of a meeting Tuesday by defense and military leaders from around the globe to discuss ongoing efforts to […]

12 hours ago

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses th...

Associated Press

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin to ask US Supreme Court to review his conviction in murder of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, now that the Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the case, his attorney said Wednesday. The state’s highest court without comment denied Chauvin’s petition in a […]

12 hours ago

Actor Bob Odenkirk, center, carries a sign on a picket line outside Paramount studios on Wednesday,...

Associated Press

What residuals are — and why Hollywood actors and writers are striking over them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The residuals are out there,” read a picket sign held by actor David Duchovny, echoing the tagline of his TV series, “The X Files.” system works and the experience of those who receive them — or don’t. WHAT ARE RESIDUALS? Residuals are long-term payments to those who worked on films and […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama woman missing for 2 days after reporting toddler on freeway was abducted, mom says

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a 25-year-old Alabama woman says her daughter was abducted and fought for her life when she disappeared for two days after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering on a highway. Police say they’re still trying to determine what happened to Carlee Russell before she returned home. Authorities […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

MacKenzie Scott’s $250 million open call for donations yields applications from 6,353 nonprofits