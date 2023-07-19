Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Tropical Storm Calvin passes over Hawaii, leaving minor flooding in its wake

Jul 19, 2023, 3:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin brought high surf, heavy rain and gusts to parts of Hawaii’s Big Island on Wednesday, only inflicting minor damage.

By late morning, the storm had passed to the west and the National Weather Service called off its tropical storm warning. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to Kilaluea volcano, reopened at 11 a.m. as staff cleared roads and trails.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green expressed relief there were no injuries or significant damage but noted the state’s hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, was just getting underway.

“Stay tuned, because we have several months left in the hurricane season,” Green said at a news conference. “We view this as an opportunity to have gotten ready.”

A rain gauge at Honolii Stream, north of Hilo, recorded 7.24 inches (18.39 centimeters). Winds were highest on the summits of Haleakala volcano on Maui at 72 miles (116 mph) and Mauna Kea on the Big Island at 70 mph (113 kph).

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said there were reports of fallen tree branches. Flooding forced the closure of two roads in the Pahala area that are prone to flooding, he said.

Talmadge Magno, administrator of Hawaii County Civil Defense, said the flooding temporarily isolated the community of Wood Valley.

“When we get this kind of rain, those people know what to expect,” he said.

The National Weather Service reported waves of 14 to 18 feet (4.3 to 5.5 meters).

_____

Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen contributed to this report from Anchorage, Alaska.

National News

Associated Press

Convicted fraudster who had sentence commuted by Trump is now facing new charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who was twice convicted of defrauding investors out of $230 million and whose lengthy prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump is once again facing fraud charges, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Wednesday. Eliyahu “Eli” Weinstein, 48, of Lakewood, who is also known as Mike […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

US Interior Department chooses new water and science deputy to focus on drought resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has tapped an official with the federal government’s water management bureau to serve as a deputy assistant secretary for water and science. The Department announced the appointment of Michael Brain on Wednesday. He replaces Tanya Trujillo, who recently resigned after playing a key role in negotiations over the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

One person was killed and two others were wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart

MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said. Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area,...

Associated Press

11 mustangs die in US roundup in Nevada caught on video, showing horses with broken necks

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nearly a dozen wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada, deaths that a Las Vegas congresswoman is calling tragic proof of the urgent need to outlaw helicopters to capture the animals on federal land. The 11 deaths so far include five young […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge appoints expert to oversee Oregon agency that has been housing foster kids in hotels

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge this week appointed an outside expert to help Oregon end its practice of housing kids in foster care in hotels, years after the agency promised it would do so in a legal settlement. U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane on Tuesday took the unusual step of appointing Marty […]

16 hours ago

Myron Gates, uncle of American soldier Travis King, talks about his nephew, Wednesday, July 19, 202...

Associated Press

American soldier’s dash into North Korea leaves family members wondering why

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Family members of the U.S. Army private sprinted across the border into North Korea said Wednesday that he may have felt overwhelmed by recent legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military. Relatives described Pvt. Travis King, 23, as a quiet loner who did not drink or smoke and […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Tropical Storm Calvin passes over Hawaii, leaving minor flooding in its wake