Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Southern California man convicted in 2018 spa bombing that killed ex-girlfriend

Jul 19, 2023, 5:59 PM

FILE - Tape surrounds the home occupied by Stephen Beal in Long Beach, Calif., on May 16, 2018. Bea...

FILE - Tape surrounds the home occupied by Stephen Beal in Long Beach, Calif., on May 16, 2018. Beal has been convicted of blowing up his ex-girlfriend's spa business with a package bomb in 2018, killing her and seriously injuring two clients. A federal jury in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 convicted Beal of four felonies including use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was convicted Wednesday of blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s spa business with a package bomb in 2018, killing her and seriously injuring two clients.

A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted Stephen Beal of four felonies including use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Beal could face at least 30 years and up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in November.

He was retried after a mistrial was declared last year when the jury deadlocked.

Beal, 64, of Long Beach, was charged with killing Ildiko Krajnyak on May 15, 2018, with a homemade package bomb he slipped into her Aliso Viejo spa, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

Krajnyak, 48, was killed in the fiery blast when she opened the box. Two clients — a mother and daughter — she had just treated were knocked off their feet.

The blast destroyed the business and tore a large hunk from the building. Body parts were found in the parking lot.

Beal, a partner in the salon business, was jealous Krajnyak had been dating someone else after their 18-month relationship ended, and he developed a “plan to destroy her,” U.S. Attorney Annamartine Salick said in an opening statement at Beal’s first trial.

While Krajnyak was in Hungary visiting family, Beal left the bomb at the spa for her to open when she returned, according to the U.S. attorney’s statement.

A day after the explosion, investigators searched Beal’s home and found more than 130 pounds (59 kilograms) of explosive mixtures and precursor chemicals, the statement said.

“Beal had years of experience building high-powered model rockets and homemade pyrotechnics,” according to the statement. “Laboratory testing determined that the explosive mixture Beal used in the bomb came from the same chemicals he had at his home.”

Beal also was found guilty of malicious destruction of a building resulting in death, use of a destructive device during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

National News

FILE - People participate in a Caribbean-led Black Lives Matter rally on June 14, 2020, at Brooklyn...

Associated Press

New York City agrees to pay $13 million to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic class action

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. If approved by a judge, the […]

21 hours ago

Chelsea's Ian Maatson, left, celebrates a goal with Nicolas Jackson, center, while Wrexham's Jacob ...

Associated Press

Wrexham opens US tour with 5-0 loss to Chelsea before 50,596 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sue Martin had the summer mapped out for her family from St. Augustine, Florida. Then along came word that Chelsea and Wrexham would play a preseason friendly on U.S. soil. “We had a whole vacation planned and they dropped this game,” Martin said before . “We needed to be here. […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach serial killings files for divorce

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The wife of Rex Heuermann, charged in the deaths of three women whose remains were found along a Long Island beach roadway, filed for divorce Wednesday, her attorney said. Asa Ellerup filed the complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court. Her attorney, Robert Macedonio, declined any additional comment. Meanwhile, authorities spent […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama’s first execution since they were paused last November may proceed on Thursday, court says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to stop an upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting an inmate’s argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections. James Barber, 64, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison, in the first execution scheduled in […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing, Nov....

Associated Press

Judge orders man charged with killing 2 teenage girls to remain at northern Indiana prison

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with killing two teenage girls will remain held at a northern Indiana prison after a judge concluded Wednesday he’s being treated better there than other inmates. Westville Correctional Facility because of what they said were his deteriorating health and poor living conditions at the prison where he has […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

4 members of a Florida family are convicted of selling a fake COVID-19 cure through online church

MIAMI (AP) — Four members of a Florida family were convicted Wednesday of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church. A federal jury in Miami found Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons, 37-year-old Jonathan, 35-year-old Joseph and 29-year-old Jordan, guilty of conspiring to defraud the United States and […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Southern California man convicted in 2018 spa bombing that killed ex-girlfriend