Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

RFK Jr. is set to testify at a House hearing over online censorship as GOP elevates Biden rival

Jul 19, 2023, 9:07 PM

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on April 1...

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. House Republicans will delve into claims of government censorship of online speech in a public hearing, calling Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to testify despite requests from outside groups to disinvite the controversial heir to the famous American political family after his recent antisemitic remarks. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will be delving into claims of government censorship of online speech at a public hearing, asking recent antisemitic remarks.

The Republican-led unfairly targeted by technology companies that routinely work with the government to try to stem the spread of disinformation online.

In announcing the hearing, the panel led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said it “will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans.”

The panel said it will probe “Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.”

The hearing comes after a appellate court temporarily paused the order.

Republicans are eager to elevate Kennedy, heir to the famous American political family, who in April announced his 2024 campaign for president. The son of Bobby Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy is mounting a long-shot Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden. He is set to testify alongside two other witnesses.

A watchdog group asked the panel’s chairman, Jordan, to drop the invitation to Kennedy after the Democratic presidential candidate falsely suggested COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

In the filmed remarks first published by The New York Post, Kennedy said “there is an argument” that COVID-19 “is ethnically targeted” and that it “attacks certain races disproportionately.”

After the video was made public, Kennedy posted on Twitter that his words were twisted and denied ever suggesting that COVID-19 was deliberately engineered to spare Jewish people. He called for the Post’s article to be retracted.

But Kennedy has a history of comparing vaccines – widely credited with saving millions of lives – with the genocide of the Holocaust during Nazi Germany, comments for which he has sometimes apologized.

An organization that Kennedy founded, Children’s Health Defense, currently has a lawsuit pending against a number of news organizations, among them The Associated Press, accusing them of violating antitrust laws by taking action to identify misinformation, including about COVID and COVID vaccines.

Jordan said that while he disagreed with Kennedy’s remarks, he was not about to drop him from the panel. Speaker Kevin McCarthy took a similar view, saying he did not want to censor Kennedy.

The panel wants to probe the way the federal government works with technology companies to flag postings that contain false information or downright lies. Hanging over the debate is part of federal communications law, Section 230, which shields technology companies like Twitter and Facebook from liability over what’s said on their platforms.

Lawmakers on the panel are also expected to receive testimony from Emma-Jo Morris, journalist at Breitbart News, who has reported extensively on Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; and D. John Sauer, a former Solicitor General in Missouri who is now a special Assistant Attorney General at the Louisiana Department of Justice involved in the lawsuit against the Biden administration.

Ahead of the hearing, Morris tweeted part of her opening remarks in which she described an “elaborate censorship conspiracy” that she claimed sought to halt her reporting of Hunter Biden.

The U.S. has been hesitant to regulate the social media giants, even as outside groups warn of the rise of hate speech and misinformation that can be erosive to civil society.

National News

Jorge Sotelo, left, and Olivera Bogunovic, right, make their way up New Hampshire's Mount Pierce, i...

Associated Press

Hiker’s parents are retracing her final steps to raise money for safety education programs

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) — A young girl chatters to her mother as they descend Mount Pierce, her voice as bright and bouncing as her footsteps. “You’re amazing!” she calls out to a slower couple she passes on the trail. Until then, the couple has been focused on the physical effort of hiking, the precision […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a hearing...

Associated Press

Senate Judiciary panel to consider ethics rules for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Thursday on a new ethics code for the Supreme Court, an attempt to respond to recent revelations about justices’ interactions with wealthy donors and others. Republicans are strongly opposed, arguing the ethics bill could “destroy” the high court. The committee’s legislation would impose new […]

21 hours ago

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2023, booking photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows d...

Associated Press

Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 1995 slaying of Tulsa woman

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man Thursday for stabbing a Tulsa woman to death with a butcher knife in 1995 after his escape from a prison work center. Jemaine Cannon, 51, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. It will […]

21 hours ago

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The IRS ...

Associated Press

IRS steps toward a new free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mobilizing

WASHINGTON (AP) — An IRS plan to test drive a new electronic free-file tax return system next year has got supporters and critics of the idea mobilizing to sway the public and Congress over whether the government should set up a permanent program to help people file their taxes without needing to pay somebody else […]

21 hours ago

FILE - People participate in a Caribbean-led Black Lives Matter rally on June 14, 2020, at Brooklyn...

Associated Press

New York City agrees to pay $13 million to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic class action

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. If approved by a judge, the […]

21 hours ago

Chelsea's Ian Maatson, left, celebrates a goal with Nicolas Jackson, center, while Wrexham's Jacob ...

Associated Press

Wrexham opens US tour with 5-0 loss to Chelsea before 50,596 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sue Martin had the summer mapped out for her family from St. Augustine, Florida. Then along came word that Chelsea and Wrexham would play a preseason friendly on U.S. soil. “We had a whole vacation planned and they dropped this game,” Martin said before . “We needed to be here. […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

RFK Jr. is set to testify at a House hearing over online censorship as GOP elevates Biden rival