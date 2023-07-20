Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue

Jul 20, 2023, 5:28 AM | Updated: 9:36 am

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesl...

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesla said in its safety recall report that is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.

Tesla said in its safety recall report that in the vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair. But the seat belt may not have been reconnected to its pretensioner anchor properly after the repair was made.

The company said that if the seat belt isn’t reconnected properly, it may not perform as it’s supposed to in a collision, which may increase the risk of injury.

U.S. highway safety regulators opened an investigation into possible Tesla seat belt issues in March.

As of June 19, Tesla has identified 12 warranty claims related to the issue, but the company is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to the seat belt issue.

Notification letters will be mailed to owners who have vehicles related to the recall. Tesla said that it will perform free inspections and connect both first-row seat belts to their pretensioner anchors where necessary. If the seat belt can’t be connected to the pretensioner anchor properly, the seat belt assembly will be replaced for free.

Tesla also announced it’s recalling more than 1,300 if its 2023 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles because of a camera issue.

The company said in its recall report that on some vehicles, the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras may not be aligned to properly, which may cause certain active safety features to be unavailable, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, without alerting the driver to their unavailability.

Drivers relying on unavailable features could increase the risk of a collision, the company said.

Customers can bring their vehicles to Tesla for a free inspection, and they will adjust the camera angle where necessary.

 

Local News

Wedgwood tree...

L.B. Gilbert

Wedgwood tree remains standing as activists continue ‘tree-sitting’

A red cedar tree in Wedgwood remains standing as a home-building contractor scrambles to find another company willing to cut it down.

10 hours ago

Seattle Nordic Museum...

Lisa Brooks

Seattle National Nordic Museum director receives knighthood

The next time you go to the National Nordic Museum in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, you could meet an actual Knight.

10 hours ago

Chinatown International-District Fire...

Sam Campbell

2-alarm building fire burning in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Seattle Fire Department crews are at the scene of a fire in a vacant building in the Chinatown-International District.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

Seattle ‘Swifties’ join Ticketmaster lawsuit after melt-down left them empty-handed

This weekend thousands of Taylor Swift fans will be in Seattle to catch her two-night ‘Eras Tour’ at Lumen Field

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Associated Press

Industrial fire at Washington paper mill worsens air quality in Portland

A commercial fire fueled by wood chip piles at a paper mill in southwest Washington is worsening air quality in the Portland area.

10 hours ago

humane society...

Kate Stone

Pierce County Humane Society waives fees in wake of pet “state of emergency”

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is temporarily waiving adoption fees as they declare a "state of emergency."

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue