Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle ‘Swifties’ join Ticketmaster lawsuit after melt-down left them empty-handed

Jul 20, 2023, 6:49 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

This weekend thousands of Taylor Swift fans will be in Seattle to catch her two-night ‘Eras Tour’ at Lumen Field. But for many of those fans, getting tickets required hours of patience, a lot of cash, and overcoming a Ticketmaster meltdown.

Now, some ‘Swifties’ are joining a class-action lawsuit. Many claim their ticket-buying experience was ruined because of Ticketmaster mishaps, including Seattle resident, Isai Valdez.

“I thought if any fan group has the power to move the world or do anything, it’s Taylor Swift fans. And I happen to be one of them,” said Valdez.

Valdez is a die-hard Swiftie. He’s also one of more than 300 plaintiffs now taking on Ticketmaster, accusing the company of fraud, negligence, and anti-trust violations.

He was one of the thousands of fans that witnessed the Ticketmaster melt-down first-hand in November when the ‘Era Tour’ tickets went on pre-sale.

He and select other Swift fans were promised ‘pre-sale codes’ that would allow them to get first-choice at their tickets. Instead, most waited for hours, had their online carts emptied, or weren’t able to get tickets at all.

“I waited hours. I waited five hours,” said Valdez, leaving the first sale without a ticket.

To some, it may appear to be ‘champagne problems’, but to Valdez, it’s proof of a flawed system for concert-goers.

He’s not alone in calling for change. Following November’s Ticketmaster fallout, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly… Break them up.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has opened an anti-trust investigation into the site.

Valdez hopes their lawsuit will create change, not just for Swifties, but for others too.

“In every other industry, you have options. People you can call. Customer service. You have protections in the airline industry. You have all these things, but why not in ticket purchasing?” said Valdez.

Local News

Wedgwood tree...

L.B. Gilbert

Wedgwood tree remains standing as activists continue ‘tree-sitting’

A red cedar tree in Wedgwood remains standing as a home-building contractor scrambles to find another company willing to cut it down.

10 hours ago

Seattle Nordic Museum...

Lisa Brooks

Seattle National Nordic Museum director receives knighthood

The next time you go to the National Nordic Museum in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, you could meet an actual Knight.

10 hours ago

Chinatown International-District Fire...

Sam Campbell

2-alarm building fire burning in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Seattle Fire Department crews are at the scene of a fire in a vacant building in the Chinatown-International District.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Associated Press

Industrial fire at Washington paper mill worsens air quality in Portland

A commercial fire fueled by wood chip piles at a paper mill in southwest Washington is worsening air quality in the Portland area.

10 hours ago

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesl...

Associated Press

Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue

Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.

10 hours ago

humane society...

Kate Stone

Pierce County Humane Society waives fees in wake of pet “state of emergency”

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is temporarily waiving adoption fees as they declare a "state of emergency."

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle ‘Swifties’ join Ticketmaster lawsuit after melt-down left them empty-handed