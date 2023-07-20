Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations plan to limit their grantmaking until February

Jul 20, 2023, 7:55 AM

FILE - George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the Joseph A. Sc...

FILE - George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the Joseph A. Schumpeter Award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, June 21, 2019. Open Society Foundations said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that they plan to limit new grantmaking until February, as the nonprofits transition to a new operating model run by billionaire investor Soros’ son, Alex. A spokesperson for the foundations said that the pause will not affect current grantees. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Open Society Foundations said Wednesday that they plan to limit new grantmaking until February, as the nonprofits transition to a new operating model run by billionaire investor George Soros’ son, Alex. A spokesperson for the foundations said that the pause will not affect current grantees.

In a letter addressed to “friends and partners,” Open Society Foundations President Mark Malloch-Brown wrote, “Technological, environmental, political, and socioeconomic shifts are challenging open society ideals around the world. This flux demands that we reimagine our philanthropy.”

Part of that reimagining will cut OSF’s global staff of 800 in 20 countries by 40%, which Malloch-Brown called, “painful news for all concerned.” It also means changes to the length of OSF grants.

“This will often mean multiyear commitments enabling our partners to invest in ambitious, long-term action—with clear, measurable goals that would not be met without Open Society’s involvement,” wrote Malloch-Brown, who said OSF would honor existing financial commitments, but may not renew some of them.

Major changes at important foundations are never easy for grantees, said Kathleen Enright, president and CEO of the Council on Foundations.

“When foundations are open and transparent, keep funding flowing as much as possible, and give grantees time to plan, it’s a bit easier,” she said. “Given that it’s not just individual organizations that are affected, but often a whole ecosystem of nonprofits, foundations going through major change ask themselves: How can we be a good partner and maintain the strength of this field?”

Some current grantees worried about the impact the staffing changes and new model will have on their funding, saying the uncertainty itself has a cost especially for small organizations. OSF are one of the largest funders of human rights organizations and also have funded nonprofits that advocate for free speech, work on treatments and policies for drug addiction and more recently climate justice.

OSF donated $1.5 billion globally in 2021, the most recent year that has full data available. That included $401 million in the United States and $209 million in Europe and Central Asia.

Malloch-Brown also unveiled OSF’s new executive leadership team, which includes vice presidents, Pedro Abramovay and Binaifer Nowrojee, and vice president and chief operating officer, Sandra Breka. Alex Soros was elected OSF’s chairman of the board in December.

_____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

National News

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Power...

Associated Press

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold: 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) 3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II is returning to his family

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during World War II was handed over Thursday by the USS Lexington Museum in Texas to a nonprofit organization for return to the man’s family. Known as a Good Luck Flag, it is covered with the signatures of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, his family and friends. The […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington...

Associated Press

US imposes new sanctions aimed at choking off Russia’s access to battlefield supplies and revenue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow’s access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions imposed by the Treasury and State departments target dozens […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot speaks with reporters after announcing his 2018 Republican r...

Associated Press

Michigan clerk stripped of election duties after being charged for acting as fake elector in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A town clerk in Michigan will be barred from running any elections after being charged Donald Trump. On Thursday, the Michigan Bureau of Elections notified Stan Grot, a Republican who has served as the Shelby Township clerk since 2012, that he will be prohibited from administering elections while the charges are […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge: West Virginia can’t require incarcerated atheist to participate in religious programming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that the state corrections agency can’t force an incarcerated atheist and secular humanist to participate in religiously-affiliated programming to be eligible for parole. In a sweeping 60-page decision issued Tuesday, Charleston-based U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin said Saint Marys Correctional Center inmate […]

10 hours ago

FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and fac...

Associated Press

Florida school shooting reenactment set for Aug. 4 using live ammunition, judge told

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The reenactment of a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school will take place early next month as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition with a bullet safety device, a judge was told Thursday. Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips endorsed an agreement reached by attorneys for […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations plan to limit their grantmaking until February