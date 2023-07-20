Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida school shooting reenactment set for Aug. 4 using live ammunition, judge told

Jul 20, 2023, 8:50 AM

FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and fac...

FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla, Feb. 19, 2018. The re-enactment of the shooting at the school will take place early Aug. 2023, as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The reenactment of a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school will take place early next month as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition with a bullet safety device, a judge was told Thursday.

Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips endorsed an agreement reached by attorneys for victims’ families and former Broward Deputy Scot Peterson to conduct the reenactment Aug. 4 at a three-story classroom building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

An ballistics expert for the families, former FBI agent Bruce Koenig, testified that live rounds make a different sound than blanks. A key issue in the lawsuit is what Peterson could hear during the shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018, in which 17 people died and 17 more were wounded with an AR-15-style rifle.

“You want to imitate the situation as close as possible,” Koenig said. Blanks, he added, are “almost as loud, but there definitely is a difference.”

Peterson, the school’s on-campus deputy, was acquitted last month of criminal charges accusing him of inaction during the shooting, but the civil case against him that makes similar accusations is proceeding.

Family attorney David Brill said the live rounds would be fired into a ballistic bullet trap that is commonly used at gun ranges and by law enforcement labs to catch the ammunition safely.

“It is in fact perfectly safe and controlled,” Brill said.

Peterson’s attorney, Michael Piper, said the agreement will mean only one reenactment rather than two as initially proposed. An attorney for the Broward County school board also endorsed the plan.

“We think this is the best way to approach it,” Piper said. “We don’t want to put the community through that twice.”

The building, left virtually untouched since the shooting, will be demolished once the legal action is completed, school officials said. The reenactment would be based on school surveillance videos of the massacre that show second-by-second the actions and locations of Peterson and shooter Nikolas Cruz during the six-minute attack in which some 140 rounds were fired.

Victims and family members have taken grim tours of the building since the criminal trials ended, with the last visit to take place Thursday, officials said.

Peterson, 60, insists that echoes prevented him from pinpointing where the shots were coming from and that he would have charged inside if he had known Cruz’s location. He retired shortly after the shooting, but was then retroactively fired.

Cruz, 24 and a former Stoneman Douglas student, received a life sentence last year after his jury could not unanimously agree that he deserved the death penalty.

National News

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Power...

Associated Press

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold: 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) 3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II is returning to his family

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during World War II was handed over Thursday by the USS Lexington Museum in Texas to a nonprofit organization for return to the man’s family. Known as a Good Luck Flag, it is covered with the signatures of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, his family and friends. The […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington...

Associated Press

US imposes new sanctions aimed at choking off Russia’s access to battlefield supplies and revenue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow’s access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions imposed by the Treasury and State departments target dozens […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot speaks with reporters after announcing his 2018 Republican r...

Associated Press

Michigan clerk stripped of election duties after being charged for acting as fake elector in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A town clerk in Michigan will be barred from running any elections after being charged Donald Trump. On Thursday, the Michigan Bureau of Elections notified Stan Grot, a Republican who has served as the Shelby Township clerk since 2012, that he will be prohibited from administering elections while the charges are […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge: West Virginia can’t require incarcerated atheist to participate in religious programming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that the state corrections agency can’t force an incarcerated atheist and secular humanist to participate in religiously-affiliated programming to be eligible for parole. In a sweeping 60-page decision issued Tuesday, Charleston-based U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin said Saint Marys Correctional Center inmate […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois police seize carnival ride after boy, 10, was thrown from ride and seriously injured

ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois police have seized a carnival ride as they continue investigating a Sunday incident in which a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was thrown from his seat. After the Illinois Department of Labor finished inspecting the ride Wednesday, police in the village of Antioch and the Lake County […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Florida school shooting reenactment set for Aug. 4 using live ammunition, judge told