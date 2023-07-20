Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US imposes new sanctions aimed at choking off Russia’s access to battlefield supplies and revenue

Jul 20, 2023, 10:09 AM

FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington...

FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. Opponents of Myanmar’s military government applauded fresh financial sanctions imposed by the United States on the Southeast Asian nation but called Thursday, June 22, 2023, for further measures to pressure its ruling generals to restore peace and democracy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow’s access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions imposed by the Treasury and State departments target dozens of Russian mining, technology and munitions firms and commercial banks. In addition, a group of Kyrgyzstan-based electronics firms and its leadership were targeted as exporters of components and other technology to Russia.

A UAE-based engineering company that sent dozens of shipments of electronics to Russia was also sanctioned.

The latest sanctions build on those imposed on Russia when the U.S. and other Group of Seven nations rolled out a wave of global actions during a Japan summit in May.

“Since Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States, working with our allies and partners, has taken unprecedented steps to impose costs on Russia and promote accountability for the individuals and entities who support its illegal war,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said.

After the invasion’s price cap on Russian oil.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said Thursday’s actions represent “another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line.”

“As long as Russia continues to wage its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine, we will impose sanctions to deprive Russia of the technology it needs and disrupt the Russian arms industry’s ability to resupply,” Adeyemo said in a statement.

National News

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Power...

Associated Press

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold: 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) 3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II is returning to his family

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during World War II was handed over Thursday by the USS Lexington Museum in Texas to a nonprofit organization for return to the man’s family. Known as a Good Luck Flag, it is covered with the signatures of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, his family and friends. The […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot speaks with reporters after announcing his 2018 Republican r...

Associated Press

Michigan clerk stripped of election duties after being charged for acting as fake elector in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A town clerk in Michigan will be barred from running any elections after being charged Donald Trump. On Thursday, the Michigan Bureau of Elections notified Stan Grot, a Republican who has served as the Shelby Township clerk since 2012, that he will be prohibited from administering elections while the charges are […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge: West Virginia can’t require incarcerated atheist to participate in religious programming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that the state corrections agency can’t force an incarcerated atheist and secular humanist to participate in religiously-affiliated programming to be eligible for parole. In a sweeping 60-page decision issued Tuesday, Charleston-based U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin said Saint Marys Correctional Center inmate […]

10 hours ago

FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and fac...

Associated Press

Florida school shooting reenactment set for Aug. 4 using live ammunition, judge told

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The reenactment of a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school will take place early next month as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition with a bullet safety device, a judge was told Thursday. Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips endorsed an agreement reached by attorneys for […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois police seize carnival ride after boy, 10, was thrown from ride and seriously injured

ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois police have seized a carnival ride as they continue investigating a Sunday incident in which a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was thrown from his seat. After the Illinois Department of Labor finished inspecting the ride Wednesday, police in the village of Antioch and the Lake County […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US imposes new sanctions aimed at choking off Russia’s access to battlefield supplies and revenue