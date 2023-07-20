Close
2 young men involved in 2020 Bellevue murder-for-hire plot plead guilty

Jul 20, 2023

(Photo from KIRO 7)

Two young men pled guilty on Wednesday to a murder-for-hire plot that happened in Bellevue in 2020.

Three people were charged after Baron Li’s ex-wife allegedly paid a teenager $13,000 to kill him. That young man, who was 17 at the time, asked his friend to drive him from Mount Vernon to Li’s apartment.

Li was shot nine times but survived.

We talked to Li who said he’d been in a custody battle with his ex-wife over his special needs son. Li’s son has a trust fund, a settlement from when he suffered brain damage as an infant and Li believes his ex-wife wanted the money.

After COVID and a change in prosecution, the shooter pled guilty to attempted murder and the driver pled guilty to assault. Li’s ex-wife faces premeditated murder charges and her trial is set for August 10.

Li is still recovering and told us he recently started jogging again.

