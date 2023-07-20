Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida rulings ease concerns about drag performers at Pride parades, drag queen story hours

Jul 20, 2023, 12:01 PM

FILE - Drag queen Angelica Sanchez performs in front of hundreds of people, including immigrants-ri...

FILE - Drag queen Angelica Sanchez performs in front of hundreds of people, including immigrants-rights and abortion-rights groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community from across the state, as they take part in a rally and march, May 1, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers can breathe easier now. That is because a federal judge in Florida ruled on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that his injunction blocking the state’s anti-drag law extends to all Florida venues. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Librarians who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers can breathe easier now that a judge has ruled that his injunction blocking Florida’s anti-drag law extends to all Florida venues, an attorney who is helping challenge the law said Thursday.

A pair of orders that U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell issued in the past month makes clear that drag performances in themselves are not lewd or lascivious behavior, said Gary Israel, one of the attorneys for an Orlando restaurant that filed a lawsuit challenging the new Florida law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as unconstitutional.

“The state has a very weak hand in this litigation,” Israel said.

In his first order last month, the Orlando judge granted a preliminary injunction temporarily halting enforcement of the law until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality. He also denied a Florida licensing and regulatory agency’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. The agency appealed the decision and asked that during the appeal the injunction only be applied to the restaurant that brought the lawsuit.

Presnell rejected that argument on Wednesday, saying any harm to the state of Florida is minimal if the preliminary injunction remains in place, and that all Floridians are potentially parties since free speech is at stake. He reiterated that the law is likely unconstitutional.

“Protecting the right to freedom of speech is the epitome of acting in the public interest,” Presnell wrote. “It is no accident that this freedom is enshrined in the First Amendment.”

The state agency charged with enforcing the law, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday.

The new law punished venues for allowing children into “adult live performances.” Though it did not specify drag shows, the sponsor of the legislation said it was aimed at those performances. Venues that violated the law faced fines and the possibility of their liquor licenses being suspended or revoked. Individuals could be charged with a misdemeanor crime.

Before announcing his candidacy for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, DeSantis made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as governor. Other bills he signed would ban gender-affirming care for minors and restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools.

The lawsuit challenging the new law was brought by the owner of a Hamburger Mary’s restaurant and bar in Orlando, which regularly hosts drag shows, including family-friendly performances on Sundays that children were invited to attend. The restaurant owner said the law was overbroad, was written vaguely and violated First Amendment rights by chilling speech.

The new law crimped some Pride celebrations in Florida in June, which is Pride month.

In St. Cloud, Florida, located south of Orlando, organizers canceled their annual Pride celebration, saying hosting the celebration in the current political environment “would put our community at risk.”

Organizers of Pride festivities in Naples, in southwest Florida, moved the drag show portion of their celebration indoors. And on the other side of the state, in Port St. Lucie, the Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast restricted its Pride festivities to people age 21 and up and canceled its parade.

“We hope that everyone understands that this is definitely not what we wanted at all and are working with the city to assure our safety as well as produce a positive event,” the alliance said in a Facebook post.

Before the law passed this spring, DeSantis’ administration had moved to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show under a law already on the books and took similar action against a performing arts venue in Orlando.

The federal judge’s rulings may indirectly help at least one of those cases since the state “will have a hard time proving that drag queens are lewd on their own,” Israel said.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

Lifestyle

Drag performer Velvet LeNore joins dancers on stage during the gala at the Florida Democratic Party...

Associated Press

Injunction blocking Florida law targeting drag shows applies to all venues, judge says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge said Wednesday that his order blocking a Florida law targeting drag shows doesn’t just apply to the restaurant that brought the lawsuit challenging it but to other venues in the state, reiterating that the legislation championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely unconstitutional. A state agency that would […]

2 days ago

FILE - A page from the Shein website is shown in this photo, in New York on June 23, 2023. Chinese ...

Associated Press

Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleging antitrust violations

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by preventing garment makers from working with it. Temu, which is owned by popular Chinese e-commerce site Pinduoduo Inc., is alleging that Shein has compelled clothing manufacturers to submit to unfair supply […]

2 days ago

In this photo released by Yan Guanghua Yan Guanghua, one of TikTok earliest livestreamers in China,...

Associated Press

Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe, hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals with their eyes on a potentially lucrative market, despite uncertainties over the platform’s future in the U.S. and elsewhere. In China, where livestreaming ecommerce is forecast to reach 4.9 […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

After devastating 2022 hurricane season, AAA not renewing some insurance policies in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — AAA won’t renew “a very small percentage” of homeowners and auto insurance policies in hurricane-wracked Florida, joining other insurers in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State despite efforts by lawmakers to calm the volatile insurance market, the company said Tuesday. AAA said in a statement that it wasn’t leaving Florida, […]

3 days ago

Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The F...

Associated Press

Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has a Florida suburb hopping into a hunt for new owners

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — When Alicia Griggs steps outside her suburban Fort Lauderdale home, Florida’s latest invasive species comes a-hoppin’ down the street: lionhead rabbits. The bunnies, which sport an impressive flowing mane around their heads, want the food Griggs carries. But she also represents their best chance of survival and moving where this […]

5 days ago

FILE - Charlotte Observer editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers, right, gets a hug from a co-worker as t...

Associated Press

Editorial cartoonists’ firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers

NEW YORK (AP) — Even during a year of sobering economic news for media companies, the layoffs of three Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists on a single day hit like a gut punch. The firings of the cartoonists employed by the McClatchy newspaper chain last week were a stark reminder of how an influential art form […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Florida rulings ease concerns about drag performers at Pride parades, drag queen story hours