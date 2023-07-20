Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ambassador says US sanctions on tycoon will help North Macedonia’s EU ambitions

Jul 20, 2023, 12:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to North Macedonia defended a decision by her government to impose sanctions on a prominent local businessman, arguing Thursday that the action was taken to combat corruption and would ultimately help the Balkan country’s bid to join the European Union.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned businessman Jordan Kamchev, 52, on Wednesday, blocking any of his existing assets in the United States and prohibiting business ties with American citizens.

“The abuse of office, money laundering, bribery, and other offenses (he) participated in not only eroded public confidence in North Macedonia’s justice sector, but also represented a significant betrayal of the people of this country,” U.S. Ambassador Angela Aggeler told reporters in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje.

For the country to reach its goal of obtaining EU membership, “corruption cannot go unchecked,” Aggeler said.

Kamchev heads a powerful business group with investments in real estate, health care, construction and agriculture, and has been the target of several high profile corruption investigations in North Macedonia.

There was no immediate reaction to the U.S. sanctions from government officials.

The European Union has listed overcoming delays in judicial reforms and combating corruption as priorities for progress in North Macedonia’s EU accession bid.

National News

FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wi...

Associated Press

First U.S. auction of Gulf of Mexico tracts for wind power set for Aug. 29

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first auction of offshore leases for wind power development in the Gulf of Mexico will take place Aug. 29 for tracts off the Louisiana and Texas coasts, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The Department of the Interior said the lease sale will involve more than 300,000 acres (120,000 hectares). That […]

13 hours ago

This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighbor...

Associated Press

Synagogue gunman had traumatic childhood and couldn’t function as an adult, defense expert testifies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The perpetrator of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has led a deeply unstable life dominated by serious mental illness and family dysfunction, and has attempted to take his own life several times, a clinical psychologist testified Thursday. “This was a person who from the beginning had a childhood that was just laden […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Pilot dies after small plane crashes into field in western Missouri

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — A pilot died Thursday after a small plane crashed into a field in western Missouri. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller reported the crash at 9:37 a.m. First responders found the plane engulfed in flames in a soybean field near Kearney, a town 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Venezuelan spy chief pleads not guilty to charges alleging he flooded US with drugs

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Venezuelan spy chief and longtime adviser to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez pleaded not guilty Thursday in a New York courtroom to decade-old drug trafficking charges, a day after his extradition from Spain. Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, 63, agreed during an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Drag queen Angelica Sanchez performs in front of hundreds of people, including immigrants-ri...

Associated Press

Florida rulings ease concerns about drag performers at Pride parades, drag queen story hours

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Librarians who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers can breathe easier now that a judge has ruled that his injunction blocking Florida’s anti-drag law extends to all Florida venues, an attorney who is helping challenge the law […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

New rules for oil and gas leasing raise rates energy companies pay to drill on public lands

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new rules for the nation’s oil and gas leasing program that would raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and strengthen requirements for cleaning up old wells where drilling is completed or abandoned. A rule proposed Thursday by the Interior Department codifies provisions in […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ambassador says US sanctions on tycoon will help North Macedonia’s EU ambitions