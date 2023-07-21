Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

K9 ends seven-hour standoff in Tacoma

Jul 20, 2023, 5:28 PM

(KIRO 7)...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A seven-hour standoff in Tacoma ended when the 45-year-old domestic violence suspect was discovered hiding in the trunk of his car.

At 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrived at a domestic violence incident in Spanaway where a woman told police that her husband was beating her. Deputies soon discovered that the suspect had several arrest warrants including a felony warrant for domestic violence, felony harassment, assault, and burglary.

Police believed the suspect might have a gun in the house and when the man refused to communicate SWAT was called. The outside of the house was cleared with robots as the team negotiator began speaking with the man over text.

After seven hours of negotiating SWAT breached the garage when K9 Brix smelled the suspect in the trunk of the parked car. After the suspect was arrested SWAT found a BB gun painted to look like a real firearm along with other gun parts and bullets.

The man was taken to the Pierce County Jail and was charged with kidnapping, assault, felony harassment, and warrants.

 

Local News

Chinatown International-District Fire...

Sam Campbell

Power restored to Chinatown-International District residents after fire

Seattle Fire Department crews are at the scene of a fire in a vacant building in the Chinatown-International District.

17 hours ago

pullayup fire...

Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Family of 8 loses house, garage and car in Puyallup fire

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said no one was injured. However, a detached garage, most of the house, and a car burned.

17 hours ago

popeyes tacoma...

MyNorthwest Video

Rantz has a bone to pick with ‘dummy’ food delivery drivers

A Tacoma couple’s home address has been falsely listed as a Popeyes in a food delivery app. Unfortunately, DoorDash drivers are dumb enough to be knocking on the door and asking for chicken. “The DoorDash driver then goes to this home that is very clearly a home,” Jason Rantz said on KTTH 770 AM. “You […]

17 hours ago

Auto theft...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tukwila launches new weapon in fight against area car thefts

Tukwila Police are cracking down on car thefts with a new tool called an "automatic license plate reader."

17 hours ago

Inslee gas prices...

Frank Sumrall

Inslee on debilitating gas prices: ‘We won’t stand for’ corporate greed

"The CEO of Exxon Oil made $35 million last year while he's jacking up our prices through the roof," Inslee said.

17 hours ago

Seattle waterfront shuttle...

Nate Connors

Free shuttle service returns to Seattle’s waterfront

Like many businesses in Seattle, the free waterfront shuttle service shut down during the pandemic. But now its back.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

K9 ends seven-hour standoff in Tacoma