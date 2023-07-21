Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

A US military drone crashes in Polish woodland during training

Jul 21, 2023, 2:45 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S. military drone has crashed in the woods in southwestern Poland after contact was lost during training, Poland’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

The ministry said that no one was hurt and there was no damage from the incident on Thursday afternoon.

Polish media reported that an eyewitness saw an object crashing in the woods near the village of Trzebien and notified the fire brigade. The military were already there when the firefighters arrived, Piotr Pilarczyk, spokesman for the national fire command told Polish state news agency PAP.

Pilarczyk said there were no explosions when the object, which had a wing span of about 8 meters (26 feet), crashed.

In an email, the ministry told The Associated Press that the drone had collected by the U.S. side.

Poland’s defense is on alert as neighboring Ukraine is fighting an all-out war against Russia’s military aggression. Trainers from several NATO member countries, including the UK, Canada, and Norway have been working with Ukrainian forces in Poland.

About 10,500 U.S. troops are stationed at various locations in Poland.

Two Polish men died in November when a missile fired by Ukraine air defense strayed into eastern Poland. Another stray missile violated Poland’s airspace in December and was found in the woods in April.

Politics

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output fr...

Associated Press

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden’s administration. The White House said Friday that it has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies meant to ensure their AI products […]

3 hours ago

A man wets his feet in the cool water of Lake Tahoe at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline Vill...

Associated Press

Lake Tahoe officials tackle overtourism with focus on management, not marketing; new fees may loom

SAND HARBOR, Nev. (AP) — Lake Tahoe tourism officials were surprised, and a bit miffed, when a respected international travel guide put the iconic alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada line on its list of places to stay away from this year because of the harmful ecological effects of overtourism. But with an influx of visitors […]

1 day ago

UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized ...

Associated Press

Propaganda tool? Bargaining chip? What North Korea may have in mind for Travis King

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — So what will North Korea do about the first U.S. soldier in decades to flee into its territory? Its official media have yet to mention Pvt. Travis King, there’s little precedent for his situation and guesses about the country’s next steps vary widely. Unauthorized crossings across the Koreas’ heavily fortified […]

1 day ago

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 202...

Associated Press

Man with thousands of bullets and a grenade attacked police, killing officer. What was his plan?

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — It was a routine collision on a busy Fargo street. But after Mohamad Barakat drove past, armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition, numerous firearms and a grenade, tragedy ensued. After the shooting ended on July 14, one police officer was dead, and two other officers as well as a woman in […]

1 day ago

FILE - In this handout photo provided by Photo host Agency RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir ...

Associated Press

By pulling out of the Ukrainian grain deal, Russia risks alienating its few remaining partners

By pulling out of a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking a gamble that could badly damage Moscow’s relations with many of its partners that have stayed neutral or even been supportive of the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor. Russia also has played the […]

1 day ago

FILE - A sign marks the exterior of the Antioch police headquarters in Antioch, Calif., on April 19...

Associated Press

California court will consider anti-discrimination law in hearing over racist texts by officers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge was expected on Friday to consider whether Northern California police officers who exchanged racist text messages violated a state law aimed at stamping out racism in the criminal justice system. A group of Antioch Police Department officers have been asked to testify in a San Francisco Bay Area courtroom […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

A US military drone crashes in Polish woodland during training