Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail.

Jul 21, 2023, 9:48 AM

FILE - This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, while free on bond pending his trial on gang and drug charges. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors want the rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car while free on bond pending trial on gang and drug charges.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was indicted last month in his hometown of Savannah. He was released from jail June 26 on a $100,000 bond. Now prosecutors are asking a Chatham County Superior Court judge to revoke his bond.

Their court filing says Bowman crashed a car while driving at high speed Wednesday, and that emergency responders “administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose.”

Narcan is a drug used to treat opioid overdoses. Bowman was ordered to refrain from using illegal drugs as a condition of his bond, according to court records.

Bowman’s attorney, Jonah Pine, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Friday.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted last month by a Chatham County grand jury. Bowman was charged with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin’ 60’s.” His other charges include conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Prosecutors said additional charges stemming from the car crash are pending.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

National News

Associated Press

A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — The clock is ticking. As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever. Negotiations broke down earlier this month and unionized workers have been holding rallies and practice pickets across the country. The Teamsters, which represent more than half of the company’s workforce, […]

13 hours ago

In this April 10, 2014, photo, Deputy Chief Operating Officer Cedric Alexander speaks during a pres...

Associated Press

Minneapolis police reforms leader hired following George Floyd’s murder retiring after a year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The law enforcement veteran appointed to oversee reforms at the Minneapolis police department in the wake of George Floyd’s killing plans to retire in September after enduring sharp criticism in his first year on the job. Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander announced his retirement Thursday, The Star Tribune reported. Alexander defended his […]

13 hours ago

In this still image from security camera video, Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom look...

Associated Press

Ethics panel investigating Oklahoma judge using cellphone during murder trial, sheriff’s office says

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judicial ethics panel is investigating a new state judge who can be seen on courtroom video scrolling through social media and texting on her cellphone throughout a murder trial, according to a local sheriff’s office. Security video published by The Oklahoman newspaper shows Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI employees wrongly searched foreign surveillance data for the last names of a U.S. senator and a state senator, according to a court opinion released Friday. The disclosure could further complicate Biden administration efforts to renew a major spy program that already faces bipartisan opposition in Congress. Another FBI employee improperly queried […]

13 hours ago

Lionhead rabbits eat food put out by residents, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. Eff...

Associated Press

Groups working to round up domesticated rabbits that have been running loose in Florida neighborhood

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Dan Trebowski was angry when he saw people in front of his Wilton Manors home trying to capture the lionhead rabbits that have populated his neighborhood. He feared the domesticated bunnies, who are not meant to live outdoors, were being taken away to be killed. He calmed down once he […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A small box of absentee ballots sits in the Hinds County Circuit Court office, in Jackson, M...

Associated Press

National Democrats file absentee ballot lawsuit in Wisconsin ahead of state Supreme Court flip

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year following criticism by former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Elias […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail.