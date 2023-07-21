Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

New ‘behemoths’ in healthcare changing how you get meds

Jul 21, 2023, 3:52 PM

Seattle Pharmacist...

Pharmacists in the Puget Sound region are dealing with a new challenge, Pharmacy Benefit Managers. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The only pharmacy within 30 miles of Darrington is closing its doors Friday after a century of doing business.

Residents will now have to travel an hour roundtrip to pick up their meds.

The family-owned business said it is paying more for medications than it can sell them for.

The slim profit margins are mainly due to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs link the pharmacies with insurance companies and often decide how much customers pay “out-of-pocket.”

Pacific Science Center: Public input on plans for iconic courtyard, pools wanted

“Your health insurance company contracts with a company that manages your pharmacy benefit,” Dr. Jenny Arnold of the Washington Pharmacy Association said. “And these managers decide which medications you can get and decide when and how much of those prescriptions you can fill and how much a patient pays out of pocket.”

Arnold said PBMs have become huge behemoths in the healthcare industry.

“They’re the tail wagging the dog in healthcare,” she explained. “They own insurance companies, they own provider groups, they own specialty pharmacies, and they even own community pharmacies. Walgreens and CVS, they’re two that have their own pharmacy benefit managers. They often require patients to go to the pharmacies that they own or are affiliated with.”

Arnold said that often makes it less convenient for the customer.

“Maybe you can’t get a 90-day prescription unless you go to one of their pharmacies, or you can only get a 90-day prescription if you don’t go to one of their pharmacies, or you can only get a 90-day refill if you go to mail order, for instance. And these are barriers that don’t serve patients.”

State lawmakers introduced a bill earlier this year to better regulate PBMs and give more authority to the insurance commissioner. That bill failed, but its sponsor plans to reintroduce it during the next legislative session.

The Federal Trade Commission has withdrawn its support for PBMs.

The Commission is now investigating if practices are hurting the public.

But, Arnold said PBMs are only one of the reasons it’s more difficult to get a prescription now.

“Sometimes staffing in pharmacies is challenging either because they don’t have a pharmacist for one reason or another for that day,” she said. “And legally, a pharmacy has to have a pharmacist to be able to open the store.”

She said drugstores are also facing a shortage of other key staff members.

“Like every other area of health care, workers are burned out and some left the profession temporarily,” Arnold said. “However, we’re seeing many come back to pharmacy practice.”

More from Pierce County: First case of deadly fungus diagnosed in Washington

Additionally, there are a lot of network restrictions that your plan has put in place that sometimes limit which pharmacies you can go to and which prescriptions you can get filled there.

“We’re seeing a lot of steering of patients away from the pharmacy that they have normally gone to, to pharmacies all across the state, to mail order pharmacies outside of our state. And that’s providing a barrier for patients as well.”

Whatever happens to create more efficiencies, it will be too late for residents in Darrington, who won’t have a pharmacy starting this weekend.

KIRO Newsradio’s Diane Duthweiler contributed to this story

Local News

Alzheimer's treatment...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

UW study increases access to expensive Alzheimer’s treatment

More people will have access to a new treatment, called Lecanemab, for Alzheimer's -- thanks to a UW study that's getting underway.

19 hours ago

rent control...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Seattle rent control legislation rejected in committee on 3-2 vote

Seattle's rent control proposal is heading to a full council vote with a "do not pass" recommendation from the committee.

19 hours ago

barbenheimer...

MyNorthwest Video

‘Barbenheimer’ sweeping nation with both films hitting theaters this weekend

Are you ready for the Barbenheimer phenomenon? Micki Gamez joined Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien to explain why audiences are clamoring for an unusual double-feature this weekend, and which movie Margot Robbie thinks you should watch first. “I haven’t seen this much excitement for a movie since ‘Gone with the Wind’ in 1939,” Ross joked. […]

19 hours ago

seattle traffic Taylor swift...

Micki Gamez

Gridlock traffic accompanying Seattle’s epic summer weekend

With major events like two Taylor Swift concerts this weekend creating gridlocked traffic in Seattle, may the odds be ever in your favor!

19 hours ago

Light rail stabbing Rainier Valley...

Bill Kaczaraba

Link Light rail re-opens after stabbing in Rainier Valley

A stabbing on the Link Light rail has shut down part of the system Friday morning at the Othello station in the Rainier Valley.

19 hours ago

Seattle Swifties...

Bill Kaczaraba

‘Swifties’ already making presence known in Seattle

A hundred-thousand 'Swifties' are descending on Seattle for two nights of Taylor Swift concerts at Lumen Field.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

New ‘behemoths’ in healthcare changing how you get meds