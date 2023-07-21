Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say

Jul 21, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a shallow lake in Alaska’s North Slope region, officials said Friday.

The helicopter had been chartered by a government agency, according to the company that operated the flight. It was reported overdue late Thursday night.

A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but no bodies had been seen or recovered, D.J. Fauske, the borough’s director of government and external affairs, said in a text to The Associated Press on Friday.

The wreckage was found in a shallow lake about 50 miles south to southwest of Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow and the northernmost city in the U.S., said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region. The flight originated in Utqiagvik and was supposed to return there, Johnson said, but he did not immediately have further information on the flight details.

The borough notified the Federal Aviation Administration and state officials as well as NTSB, Fauske said.

“The borough is here to help and we will pray for the missing,” he said.

The helicopter was operated by Maritime Helicopters Inc., according to a statement on its website. It confirmed the accident and said names of the pilot and passengers would be released pending notification of next of kin.

It was not immediately known what agency had chartered the flight.

The Alaska governor’s office referred questions to the state departments of Natural Resources and Fish and Game, neither of which immediately responded to requests for information.

___

Associated Press writer Becky Bohrer in Juneau contributed.

National News

Nebraska State Archeologist Dave Williams walks in a hole as workers dig for the suspected remains ...

Associated Press

No children’s remains found in Nebraska dig near former Native American boarding school

An archeological dig for a lost children’s cemetery near the Nebraska site of a former Native American boarding school has ended after two weeks — and no remains were found. Dave Williams, the state’s archeologist, said the team searching near the former Genoa Indian Industrial School plans to meet on Zoom with representatives of 40 […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Forensic scientist Henry Lee testifies during a murder trial on Sept. 15, 2003, in Durham, N...

Associated Press

Judge finds forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case

Famed forensic scientist Henry Lee was found liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two Connecticut men to prison for decades for a crime they did not commit, a federal judge ruled Friday. Ralph “Ricky” Birch and Shawn Henning were convicted in the Dec. 1, 1985, slaying of Everett Carr, based in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

9th teen pleads guilty in shooting that killed 15-year-old, wounded 2 outside Iowa high school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A ninth teenager charged in a shooting outside an Iowa high school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two girls pleaded guilty Friday. The Des Moines Register reported that Nyang Chamdual, 16, said in court that it was “right for the victim’s family” for him to plead guilty […]

17 hours ago

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 202...

Associated Press

The Fargo shooter used a binary trigger. Here’s what to know about the device that’s worrying police

Sitting in a parked car with an arsenal of weapons and ammunition, the man who fired on police officers in North Dakota earlier this month chose to use the one gun in his vehicle that was modified with a binary trigger. The device allowed the gun to fire so rapidly that it sounded like an […]

17 hours ago

Protesters unfold and raise a rainbow flag behind Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ro...

Associated Press

DeSantis seeks review of Florida’s holdings in Bud Light maker over transgender influencer backlash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Presidential candidate and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida to investigate its investments in the company that makes Bud Light because of conservative backlash over a transgender social media influencer marketing the beverage. DeSantis said Thursday in a letter to the State Board of Administration that “all options are on the […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee now requires court order or proof of pardon to restore felon voting rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has begun requiring felons who want their voting rights back to first get their full citizenship rights restored by a judge or show they were pardoned. Election officials say the step is required after a June court ruling. But attorneys representing the state’s disenfranchised felons accuse officials of searching for […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say