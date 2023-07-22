Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Vehicle crash at Fort Bliss in Texas kills 1 soldier and injures 5 others

Jul 21, 2023, 8:13 PM | Updated: 8:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — A tactical vehicle crashed Friday at Fort Bliss in Texas, killing a soldier and injuring five others, the base reported.

The accident took place at about 9:30 a.m. in a base training area, authorities said.

The name of the dead soldier, the conditions of the injured and details of the accident weren’t immediately released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, senior commander of Fort Bliss and commander of the 1st Armored Division, said in a statement.

Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

National News

Associated Press

Report says plane rolled upside down in crash near California airport, killing father, injuring sons

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine plane rolled upside down before crashing near a Southern California airport on the Fourth of July, killing a father and severely injuring his three sons, federal investigators said in a preliminary report. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released the report on the crash that killed Jared Newman, […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The body of a young girl was recovered Friday in the Delaware River and was believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family’s vehicle by a flash flood last weekend, authorities said. The body was found in the early evening near a […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Authorities search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Massapequa ...

Associated Press

He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case

NEW YORK (AP) — In the winter of 2010, shortly after police discovered the remains of his roommate and three other women buried on a remote stretch of Long Island shoreline, Dave Schaller provided detectives with a description of the person he believed to be the killer. More crucially, Schaller told them about his truck. […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

A Nevada woman who hired a hitman using bitcoin to kill her ex-husband gets five years in prison

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada woman who admitted to hiring a hitman on the internet for $5,000 in bitcoin to kill her ex-husband “and make it look like an accident” was sentenced to five years in prison. Kristy Lynn Felkins, 38, of Fallon, Nevada, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of murder-for-hire as […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Developer who paid $500,000 bribe to Los Angeles councilman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A real estate developer was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for paying $500,000 in bribes to a Los Angeles city councilman for help with a downtown project. Dae Yong Lee, also known as “David Lee,” also was fined $750,000 and a company that he controlled was fined $1.5 […]

21 hours ago

FILE - A sign that reads "Coeur d'Alene Rejects Hate" is shown under a pride flag in the window of ...

Associated Press

Idaho judge sentences 5 from white nationalist group to jail for conspiracy to riot at Pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front have been sentenced to several days in jail for conspiring to riot at a Pride event in Idaho. Judge James Stow sentenced each of the men on Friday to five days in jail with credit for two days already served, […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Vehicle crash at Fort Bliss in Texas kills 1 soldier and injures 5 others